Nevada County Police Blotter: Cops called regarding illegal monthly bingo game

Grass Valley Police Department

Thursday

8:17 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Walsh Street reported her computer got hacked and now she was receiving several calls harassing her for money. The caller was provided advice.

12:47 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Whiting Street reported believing she is entrapped by the mobile home park.

12:51 p.m. — A person in the lobby of the Grass Valley Police Department reported wanting to report a stolen vehicle that he had given away because the subject he gave it to would not return the license places to him. The caller said he needs the plates to remove himself from registration and insurance in Nevada. The caller was advised his situation does not qualify as grand theft auto and that he needed to take the issue up with the Nevada DMV.

3:39 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Richardson Street reported receiving information from his contractor that there was a transient setting up a camp in the car port.

3:46 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported coming in and out of a business. The caller said the person had been in and out for hours and the last time he came in he said he better call the police on himself. The caller said the subject was talking to himself. A ride was provided.

3:55 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Old Tunnel Road reported illegal gambling. The caller said it happens every month and the caller had questions. The caller said bingo night in her apartment complex was a code violation because they didn't have a permit. The caller wanted to report to code enforcement at city hall.

4:37 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Lloyd Street had questions about bringing her children in and having an officer show them how to safely use pepper spray. The caller said her children are often walking in town and she wants them to know how to protect themselves. The caller was advised the legal carry age is 18, or 16 with parent permission.

5:18 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of West Main Street reported a juvenile assaulting staff by spitting on them and throwing rocks at vehicles and making threats of physical harm. A person was arrested on charges of assault and battery.

Nevada County Sheriff's Office

Thursday

10:11 a.m. — A caller from Osborne Hill road reported receiving threatening phone calls from the father of a granddaughter due to the granddaughter getting in a vehicle accident. The subject was saying "if anything like this happens again I will come over and kill you. The cops can't stop me. I'm not afraid to go to prison." The subject was drunk and had a history of threatening.

11:08 a.m. — A caller from Idaho Maryland Road reported receiving letters from a collection agency. The caller said someone had to have used her identity.

11:32 a.m. — A caller from Newtown Road reported he purchased a motorhome from a woman. The woman had been calling the caller saying he stole paperwork and she was calling the cops.

1:17 p.m. — A caller from Golden Star road reported a neighbor threatened the caller's wife saying she stole the person's medication. Officers found no crime and the parties were separated.

3:12 p.m. — A caller near the corner of Via Borgins and Laws Ranch Cross Road reported a woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle. A person was arrested on charges of public intoxication.

5:31 p.m. — A caller from Meyer Road reported a suspicious vehicle came onto her property and blocked her in. The caller said the vehicle followed her up the property, possibly left something on the property next door, and left at a high rate of speed. The caller said the person was acting very nervous. It appeared to have been a delivery driver.

5:40 p.m. — A caller from Silver Way requested contact from a deputy because he was told by his neighbors that a deputy was asking questions about a vehicle that was possibly associated with his address. The caller said he had never seen one before at his property and was demanding to know which deputy was talking about his property and why they would associate that type of vehicle with his property. The caller said he demanded to get to the bottom of this now or he would be taking it to court.

9:29 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported someone banging on his doors and windows. An arrest was made on charges of public intoxication and loitering.

— Ross Maak