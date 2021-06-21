Nevada County police blotter: Convicted felon allegedly luring people into his car using Craiglist

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

1:51 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Eureka Street reported that some money had been stolen from her purse while she was sleeping.

2:53 p.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Dorsey Drive reported a man she believed was a convicted felon that was possibly preying on people by offering car rides to strangers through Craiglist. A check by law enforcement appeared to show that this man did have some prior history of similar incidents with law enforcement.

11:12 p.m. — A caller from the 700 block of East Main Street reported a man who was looking through the windows of parked cars with a flashlight and trying to open the doors of a couple of the cars.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

5:17 a.m. — A caller from Champion Road and Old Downieville Highway reported an ongoing issue with a group of vehicles camping alongside the roadway, apparently leaving trash and human waste all over the area. The caller said they were also concerned about the possible fire risk posed by those camping in the area.

7:34 a.m. — A caller from a residence near Cerrito Road and Ladybird Drive reported a previous tenant who had run onto the owner’s property and then run off. The caller said he was concerned about the incident because of the previous tenant’s ongoing drug abuse issues.

8:27 a.m. — A caller from Wolf Road, near Duggans Road, reported that one of his neighbors had fired a gun with the bullet landing in the caller’s pool. The caller said that the neighbor had not intended to fire at the caller’s property and did not want to press any charges, but said that he wanted to document the incident.

8:53 a.m. — A caller from Wellswood Way and Goldenchain Court reported a man who was apparently yelling racial slurs, trying to fight people, and barking like a dog.

11:48 a.m. — A caller from a residence on Grinding Rock Drive, near Forest Springs Drive, reported that someone had stolen some medication and gold coins from his house.

3:57 p.m. — A caller from Rollins Lake reported that he was stranded in his row boat on the lake. Personnel with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office responded to address the incident.

7:26 p.m. — A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported two men and two women shooting up drugs behind a nearby baseball field. The four individuals were apparently associated with a red Dodge Durango vehicle.

9:57 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Mountain Rose Road and Secession Lane, reported a car that was driving around the area at an unsafe speed and someone yelling at random women. The car was described as an older lifted white Ford pickup truck.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

4:04 p.m. — A caller from Broad and North Pine streets reported that he had been physically assaulted by a woman with a dog leash.

