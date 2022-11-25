Nevada County Police Blotter: Clothing theft suspect takes items off, not wearing anything

Wednesday

Grass Valley Police Department

11:22 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street requested assistance as he had previously reported a stolen package when it had in fact been misdirected by the delivery company.

1:31 p.m. – A caller from Hughes Road reported theft of clothing from the store. The subject was still in the store, and took off her shirt and was not wearing anything.

3:58 p.m. – A caller from South School Street reported a vehicle parked in the red zone and on the sidewalk.

10:24 p.m. – A caller from Dorsey Drive reported neighbors were pounding on the walls and the caller wanted them contacted and told to stop as it makes her heart pound really fast. The caller stated it is an ongoing issue.

11:00 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported hearing three rapid fire gunshots in the area.

Nevada City Police Department

10:25 a.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported his cat was missing. The caller also stated that it’s possible the cat could have gotten out on Mill Street in Grass Valley.

11:16 a.m. – A caller from Commercial Street advised that every morning there is a male that continually rides a single wheel hoverboard in the traffic lane, running all the stop signs in the area. The caller has nearly hit him several times.

11:18 a.m. – A caller from Helling Way reported a male yelling in the lobby at staff and other patrons.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:23 a.m. – A caller from Lawrence Way requested assistance regarding laws about shooting raccoons. The caller’s dog was in a fight with two raccoons and the caller wanted to know if it was legal to shoot them. The caller was advised to bring the dog in for the night and call Animal Control for traps to remove the raccoons from the property.

8:32 a.m. – A caller from Hilltop Drive reported there was a black dog in their garage that does not belong to them.

9:50 a.m. – A caller from Brewer Road reported an ongoing issue with a man walking in the neighborhood in his pajamas in the dark. The caller has almost hit him and was concerned about his safety.

12:17 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported two goats out in front of the gym. The goats were friendly, and the caller had someone standing by with them until the owner retrieved them.

1:53 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a male subject hanging out inside of the store since 9:00 a.m. The caller suspected the subject was on drugs. He was described as wearing a boot on one leg and an ankle monitor on the other.

2:29 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 requested assistance from Animal Control regarding a little brown dog who is habitually running at large.

3:39 p.m. – CalFire called in to report a large propane leak on Orchard Springs Road. They said they would advise if they needed sheriff’s help with evacuations.

Thursday

Grass Valley Police Department

9:36 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported transients located near his business were smoking a controlled substance and making threats toward him.

3:44 p.m. – A caller from West Berryhill Drive reported finding a wallet, and it could be picked up at his apartment.

8:36 p.m. – A caller from West Berryhill Drive reported her husband’s wallet missing.

8:58 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported a loose dog locked in the tree lot that had been barking for hours.

9:30 p.m – A caller from Mill Street reported a vehicle in a parking lot with the passenger side door open for approximately an hour. The caller advised they saw it an hour ago when they walked by and then again when they were walking home, and there was no one associated with the vehicle. The caller said there appeared to be a lot of “really nice things” in it, and found it suspicious because it had been unattended for so long. Contact was made with the owner. No items had been taken.

Nevada City Police Department

7:13 a.m. – A caller from Hollow Way reported ongoing issues of subjects sleeping behind the building, defecating and urinating also an issue.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:44 a.m. – A caller from Brooks Road requested assistance regarding seeing a subject on camera trespassing. The caller stated it happens every day.

3:50 a.m. – A caller from Leisure Lane reported the theft of a generator.

1:44 p.m. – A caller from Meadow View Way requested a check on a neighbor who had a car door and trunk open and storage container light on for the last week.

2:42 p.m. – A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported a vehicle had driven onto the neighbor’s property at a high rate of speed and shot a gun three times.

2:57 p.m. – A caller from Manzanita Lane requested a check on a neighbor who hasn’t been seen in a month. The caller was concerned because no one has been seen and there was a lots of trash outside.

10:32 p.m. – A caller from Woodside Lane reported a vehicle that kept driving up and down the street, parking, and then moving on. The caller said it had been going on for a bit, and it could be a lost driver but thought it suspicious because they just kept parking and moving on.

11:14 p.m. – A caller from Lawton Way reported a neighbor shooting a gun off. The caller said it was unsettling and asked what could be done about it, as it is an ongoing issue. The caller added that the shots are often accompanied by yelling.

— Jennifer Nobles