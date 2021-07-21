Nevada County police blotter: Clean-up crew encounters squatters growing pot

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

2:52 a.m. — A caller from a business on the 200 block of West Main Street reported a group of individuals who she said were on the roof “breaking things.” The caller added that this had been an ongoing issue.

10:03 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported that another vehicle had backed into the caller’s car, damaging a side door, but had then abruptly driven off without exchanging contact or insurance information.

12:54 p.m. — A caller near Sierra College Drive and East Main Street reported a suspicious man in a vehicle with a stuffed unicorn. The caller said that he believed that the man was attempting to lure children.

8:38 p.m. — A caller from the intersection of North Church and Richardson streets reported that a woman that had been threatening to run him over with her vehicle.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

9:16 a.m. — A caller from Gehena Court reported a group of squatters on a property that were growing marijuana, breaking into structures, and were refusing to leave the premises. The caller said that he was a part of a clean-up crew that had encountered the squatters, and he requested that they be made to leave. He added that he believed that the squatters may also have been in possession of some stolen vehicles.

9:31 a.m. — A caller from a business on Donner Pass Road, near Lake Angela Drive, reported that unvaccinated customers were walking around inside the store without masks, in violation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance on mask-wearing for the unvaccinated.

10:35 a.m. — A caller from Stagecoach Way reported that a woman was breaking items and behaving violently at his sister’s house. The caller said that this woman appeared to be either having mental health issues or was possibly under the influence of drugs.

2:03 p.m. — A woman calling from Lime Kiln Road, near Silver Springs Place and Bald Hill Road, reported that her fiance was behaving aggressively, apparently throwing items around, including the woman’s wheelchair.

4:02 p.m. — A caller from a residence on Berggren Lane, near Red Dog Road, reported the theft of the entire contents of their house via a fraudulent moving company. A police report was taken of the incident.

9:03 p.m. — A caller from Mower Way and McCourtney Road reported a man who was lying down in the middle of oncoming traffic in the roadway.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

1:19 a.m. — A caller from Hoffman Street, near Uren and Nevada streets, reported a homeless woman who was apparently walking up and down the street screaming.

— Stephen Wyer