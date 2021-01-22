Nevada County police blotter: Citation issued after customers refuse to wear masks, leave store

Grass Valley Police Department

9:58 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Leduc Street reported a person just threw a wheel rim “through” someone’s car before leaving on foot.

3:20 p.m. — A caller from West Main Street and Forest Glade Circle reported a woman going through mailboxes. She could not be located.

4:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a man shoplifted items.

5:03 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road reported a man driving a vehicle that was blocking the roundabout, who possibly brandished a gun when the caller went around him.

5:53 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported two German shepherds attacked a dog, which was being taken to a veterinary clinic.

7:08 p.m. — Several callers from the 100 block of Yuba River Court reported a man starting a fire in the grass. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating the city’s open burning ordinance.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a truck parked at the pumps with the driver inside for over an hour. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

10:30 a.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported two people refusing to leave after not putting masks on. They would not leave until a sheriff showed up, and refused to leave when the owner tried to close the store. A citation was issued.

10:57 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported animal abuse.

1:32 p.m. — A caller from Hoppy Hollow Road reported attempted identity theft from a scam caller.

2:13 pm. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross and Red Dog roads reported a missing 2-year-old boy. He had been on a motorized bike on a private trail. He was located and was uninjured.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from a church on Wolf Road reported a man using drugs in the bathroom.

3:04 p.m. — A caller from Big Spring Drive reported a dog had attacked a horse the week before.

3:24 p.m. — A resident of Del Mar Way reported two aggressive dogs at large. A warning letter was issued.

4:24 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a theft.

6:57 p.m. — A woman from McCourtney Road and Lucky Nugget Lane reported a neighbor yelled at her for 12 minutes about the condition of her poultry farm.

Nevada City Police Department

10:22 a.m. — A caller from Zion and Sacramento streets reported vandalism to a fence.

11:20 a.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported an employee had been stealing. No prosecution was desired, the employee was being terminated.

