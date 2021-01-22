Nevada County police blotter: Citation issued after customers refuse to wear masks, leave store
Grass Valley Police Department
Thursday
9:58 a.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Leduc Street reported a person just threw a wheel rim “through” someone’s car before leaving on foot.
3:20 p.m. — A caller from West Main Street and Forest Glade Circle reported a woman going through mailboxes. She could not be located.
4:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1300 block of East Main Street reported a man shoplifted items.
5:03 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street and Idaho Maryland Road reported a man driving a vehicle that was blocking the roundabout, who possibly brandished a gun when the caller went around him.
5:53 p.m. — A caller from the 600 block of Idaho Maryland Road reported two German shepherds attacked a dog, which was being taken to a veterinary clinic.
7:08 p.m. — Several callers from the 100 block of Yuba River Court reported a man starting a fire in the grass. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating the city’s open burning ordinance.
10:45 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported a truck parked at the pumps with the driver inside for over an hour. He was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of a controlled substance, as well as possessing controlled substances and drug paraphernalia.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
10:30 a.m. — A caller from a business on Highway 20 and Scotts Flat Road reported two people refusing to leave after not putting masks on. They would not leave until a sheriff showed up, and refused to leave when the owner tried to close the store. A citation was issued.
10:57 a.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported animal abuse.
1:32 p.m. — A caller from Hoppy Hollow Road reported attempted identity theft from a scam caller.
2:13 pm. — A caller from Quaker Hill Cross and Red Dog roads reported a missing 2-year-old boy. He had been on a motorized bike on a private trail. He was located and was uninjured.
2:42 p.m. — A caller from a church on Wolf Road reported a man using drugs in the bathroom.
3:04 p.m. — A caller from Big Spring Drive reported a dog had attacked a horse the week before.
3:24 p.m. — A resident of Del Mar Way reported two aggressive dogs at large. A warning letter was issued.
4:24 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a theft.
6:57 p.m. — A woman from McCourtney Road and Lucky Nugget Lane reported a neighbor yelled at her for 12 minutes about the condition of her poultry farm.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
10:22 a.m. — A caller from Zion and Sacramento streets reported vandalism to a fence.
11:20 a.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported an employee had been stealing. No prosecution was desired, the employee was being terminated.
— Liz Kellar
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User