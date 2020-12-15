Nevada County police blotter: Catalytic converter thefts reported
Grass Valley Police Department
Sunday
8:32 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 300 block of Railroad Avenue reported the theft of items.
9:36 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Murphy Street reported a stolen package.
10:20 a.m. — A caller from the 200 block of Sutton Way reported someone cut off part of the exhaust on a vehicle. The theft of the catalytic converter had been thwarted by a neighbor.
8:02 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Highway 49 reported a truck off the highway into a tree. The driver said he was OK.
Monday
9:20 a.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Dorsey Drive reported a vehicle was broken into.
12:24 p.m. — A man reported his vehicle was stolen and burned last week and he found suspects trying to sell items from his vehicle. The suspects’ vehicle was parked at a business in the 300 block of South Auburn Street.
1:20 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Berryman Street reported ongoing issues with roosters.
7:10 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported a man and his son were in a physical fight.
8:29 p.m. — A caller reported a fraud.
9:54 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1900 block of Nevada City Highway reported a woman stole a torch lighter.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Monday
8:06 a.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported the theft of a wallet.
10:32 a.m. — A caller from Alta Sierra Drive and Highway 49 reported a transient living in a basement storage area. No one was located, but extra patrols were requested.
10:34 a.m. — A caller from Georges Meadows reported mail had been stolen and opened.
11:17 a.m. — A caller from Banner Mountain Trail reported a deer trapped in a water basin.
11:56 a.m. — A man from Gold Hill Drive reported having been assaulted. The situation was mediated.
2:11 p.m. — A caller from McQuiston Lane reported the theft of electrical equipment.
2:36 p.m. — A caller from Shoshoni Trail Court reported the theft of a dirt bike.
3:56 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Livingston Drive reported finding other people’s mail in the mailbox, possibly stolen, along with empty packages.
5:05 p.m. — A caller from a business on East Bennett Road and Lava Rock Avenue reported a break in the previous night.
6:31 p.m. — A caller from Alta Vista Avenue reported the theft of a catalytic converter from a vehicle.
Nevada City Police Department
Monday
12:06 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported an Amazon scam.
2:27 p.m. — A caller from a business on Zion Street reported people not wearing masks.
— Liz Kellar
