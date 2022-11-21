Nevada County Police Blotter: Cat sitter loses cat, neighbor won’t give it back

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

10:01 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported ongoing times someone has been yelling at them that the caller was an undercover cop and he was going to kill the caller.

11:53 a.m. – A caller from Richardson Street reported a dog that had been in a vehicle since 7 a.m. and has been barking. The vehicle, the caller said, was in the corner of the lot and parked in the shade.

5:45 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road stated the address when asked what the emergency was. He stated “I’m just drunk” and hung up.

5:48 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported he had been waiting for over two hours for his prescription and the pharmacist kept laughing at him.

Saturday

2:41 a.m. – A caller from a business on Plaza Drive wanted a drive-through of the parking lot to move along all of the transients. The caller advised that one of the transients was eyeballing his car last night and if he sees him do it again, he is going to get fired because he would beat the transient up.

8:07 a.m. – A caller from Richardson Street reported an abandoned sedan in the middle of the road. Per the caller, the vehicle appeared to have been hit multiple times already.

2:13 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a subject camping in a red tent in the parking lot.

4:15 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported the theft of an auto. Per the caller, the vehicle also had a foam mattress strapped to the top of it. The incident reportedly started as an altercation between the subjects when the suspect jumped into the driver’s seat and locked the doors then tried to run the other subject over.

4:19 p.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported a manhole cover lid partially out of place.

10:01 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported she was approached by a suspicious female, asking her if she wanted to work for her and asking the caller if she wanted to come to her van because she had cute clothes for her. The suspect followed the caller and into the business and left after 20 minutes while the caller waited in the restroom.

11:05 p.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported a suspicious male locked himself in a van after being confronted by the caller about possibly trying to break into the business.

Sunday

4:17 p.m. – A caller from Holly Drive reported they lent a vehicle to a subject to run errands and they hadn’t brought the car back as promised.

4:58 p.m. – A caller from Sierra College Drive reported a male subject throwing large rocks into the street and standing in traffic. An additional caller reported the same, stating the male seemed upset.

6:38 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported juveniles stealing things from the store. Per the caller, the juveniles were in front of the store waiting for friends to come out who were currently stealing a bottle of alcohol.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

3:55 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Coyote Street reported a door in the roadway.

4:25 a.m. – A caller from Martin Street reported electric white noise coming from her stovepipe.

Saturday

5:11 a.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a vehicle that needed to be towed for the Farmers Market.

1:58 p.m. – A caller from Main Street reported a subject seen yelling at customers and other people as they walk by. An additional caller reported the same.

8:47 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported an RV partially blocking the on-ramp.

Sunday

10:49 a.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a vehicle with a cracked window and door open with a male subject sleeping or passed out inside.

8:14 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported a suspicious male walking around the property knocking on doors and asking people for stuff.

Friday

Nevada County Sheriffs Department

2:47 a.m. – A caller off of Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road and Unnamed Street reported her alarm went off and someone tried to get in her back door.

9:56 a.m. – A caller off of Dawnridge Drive reported that the found goat has been detained and requested pickup.

10:36 a.m. – Placer probation requested an agency assist off of Mc Courtney Road for a subject they had their eyes on. A call was placed ten minutes later stating that they no longer needed assistance.

2:22 p.m. – A caller off of Woodchuck Court reported a large aggressive dog is currently in the front yard and is frightened as they had to be treated for a dog bite from the same dog a couple of days ago.

2:33 p.m. – A caller off of Lucky Nugget Lane requested contact referencing her dogs being attacked by the neighbor’s dog. The caller reported the dog is back on his property but states she doesn’t believe her dog needs medical attention. The neighbor’s dog pinned her dog according to the caller.

2:36 p.m. – A 911 caller off of Oak Ridge road reported she was scammed and wanted the number for the FBI. The caller was advised of the proper use of 911.

7:33 p.m. – A reporting party off of Prospector road is requesting a civil standby to drop off a cell phone to a subject that is being human trafficked. Reporting party advises her life has already been threatened at the property. Also advises she has previously been denied a civil standby by Nevada County Sheriffs Office.

Saturday

3:14 a.m. – A caller off of Highway 20 reported her alarm just went off agin at the back of her residence. The Caller stated that this is a recurring issue. Advised it may have been an animal.

7:26 a.m. – A 911 call was made off of Ballantree Lane to test to see if the phone works on wifi due to not having service.

7:34 a.m. – A reporting party off of Alta Sierra Drive reported a deer with Christmas lights in its antlers.

8:14 a.m. – A reporting party off of North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road said he woke up and three of his vehicle doors were left open and requested contact. Contact was made with the reporting party who believed the suspect was a bear, no assistance was required.

11:35 a.m. – A suspicious circumstance was reported under the Banner Lava Cap Road overpass when a 911 caller stated she was locating items from a missing person and other suspect items by the transient camp.

2:39 p.m. – Multiple calls were reported about an overturned trailer that is blocking the roadway along Highway 49 at Nishinam Gulch Road.

3:32 p.m. – A reporting party off of Lakewood Lane reporting a green VW Bug occupied by a female who is changing clothing and then dancing in the roadway around her vehicle. Purple top pink skirt but it keeps changing.

6:59 p.m. – A reporting party off of Pierite Road reported that she had a subject cat-sitting her cat, and the cat ran away. The cat sitters neighbor found the cat and is refusing to return it and threatening to adopt reporting party’s cat out to another party. Reporting party wants something to be done. When asked for a number to have someone contact her, reporting party advised she is in India for a medical procedure and does not have a working number.

Sunday

1:18 p.m. – A reporting party off of Orchard Springs Road requested standby to take pictures of trees that were cut down without permission. Would like standby done as soon as possible today.

1:31 p.m. – A 911 call was transferred to CHP for a dead mountain (lion) partially in the slow lane of I-80 at Floriston Way.

4:10 p.m. – A reporting party off of Round Mountain Ranch Road reported a male subject riding a yellow dirt bike over jumps with a baby in a backpack. Subject wearing red shirt and blue jeans. Child is female approx 2 yrs old.

