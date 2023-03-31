GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
3:00 a.m. — A 911 caller from Sutton Way reported that he came across two men with headlamps going through a black sedan while he was out plowing snow.
6:56 a.m. — A 911 caller from Save Mart on Nevada City Highway reported an elderly man in the store who was confused and disoriented. The caller advised that the man was sitting in the front of the store at the tables.
9:10 a.m. — A caller from Hospital House on Sutton Way reported that his car keys were stolen from his neck and requested assistance viewing surveillance footage.
10:18 a.m. — A caller from South Auburn Street reported someone crawling on the ground with no pants near the Park and Ride by the overpass.
11:13 a.m. — Someone called on behalf of the bartender of Elixart on West Main Street to report that a woman who had trespassed in the establishment before was back inside.
1:24 p.m. — A caller from Chapel Street reported that the white Camry that ran into their fence around 11:00 a.m. was still there. A tow was assigned to Advanced Towing.
2:59 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway near YubaDocs reported a man wearing a pink beanie jumping in front of vehicles and trying to fight people.
4:48 p.m. — A caller from the Taco Bell on Olympia Park Road reported a Dodge Avenger parked in a handicap spot without a sticker. They also advised that the vehicle was over the white line.
8:45 p.m. — A caller from Hospitality House on Sutton Way advised that staff wouldn’t let him in without a police escort.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
7:42 a.m. — A guest at the Northern Queen Inn on Railroad Avenue reported that his vehicle had been stolen. He advised that he thought it may have been towed from the hotel, but dispatch was unable to locate a tow. The caller also advised that he rented the vehicle through the app Turo and showed dispatch a text stating that because the vehicle had not been returned it was repossessed sometime over the course of the night.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
2:45 a.m. — The jail requested that NCSO pick up their cook and bring them to work. Dispatch was advised that the cook had slid off the roadway on Brunswick Road.
5:53 a.m. — An employee of Capital City Concrete requested assistance with removing squatters from a structure they were about to demo on Higgins Road.
6:14 a.m. — A caller from the Greenhorn Road area requested a check on their neighbor’s seven dogs who were outside with no shelter and who had been barking nonstop.
8:18 a.m. — A caller from Sky Ridge Place reported the theft of tools and a wood stove worth $5,000 from a job site.
9:07 a.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported someone without clothes on and an aggressive dog on their property. The caller requested assistance moving the person along.
9:28 a.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield Graniteville Road reported a disabled vehicle in the middle of the road.
10:19 a.m. — A caller from West Piper Lane reported a tall man with long gray hair on her property knocking on all the doors and swinging an item with a chain on the end of it. It turned out that the man was a crane operator for a tree service and no crime had been committed.
11:55 a.m. — A caller requested a log for a former tenant sending a message about the caller talking sht about him.
12:51 p.m. — A 911 caller from Red Gate Road reported a man who was on their property in a common house making food. The caller advised that the man took off into the woods when approached. Contact was made, the man was returned to his parents’ house, and no charges were filed.
1:42 p.m. — A caller reported an injured deer with a bone sticking out of its leg on Greenlee Woods Lane. They advised that the deer needed to be dispatched, though it was up and mobile.
8:38 p.m. — A caller from Shady Creek Drive reported a suspicious man dressed in all black trying to pick the locks of houses on the road. The caller advised that they did not see the man personally, but was given the information by a neighbor.
8:50 p.m. — A 911 call regarding a reckless driver in a white Jeep with a headlight out driving westbound on Highway 174 was transferred to CHP.
11:19 p.m. — A 911 caller from Joseph Drive reported a truck in their neighbor’s driveway. The caller advised that someone was walking around with a flashlight.
—Jamie Hunyor