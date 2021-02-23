Nevada County police blotter: Car theft victim hopes for return of property

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

3:27 a.m. — A caller from the 500 block of East Main Street reported seeing a man trying to break into a trailer behind the thrift store who left when he was spotted. The trailer was secure. A man was located on Railroad Avenue and warned against trespassing.

6:47 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man stole food and left. He could not be located.

10:12 a.m. — A man reported items were taken from his vehicle when it was parked at Penn Gate. He thought someone might have mistaken his vehicle for theirs and might turn in his property.

3:54 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road and Freeman Lane reported two women in a physical fight.

9:02 p.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a drunken man passed out on the ground in the parking lot. He was cited on an unknown charge and released.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

3:49 a.m. — A caller from Banner View Drive reported someone entered the garage but left when she banged on the wall. Items had been gathered like they were going to be taken.

8:14 a.m. — A caller from La Barr Meadows Road and Four Seasons Trail reported a phone scam with the possible loss of money.

12:22 p.m. — A caller from Round Valley Drive reported ongoing issues with coyotes that killed chickens and two cats.

12:32 p.m. — A caller from Austin Ranch Road reported possible squatters in a trailer.

1:52 p.m. — A caller from Tranquil Lane reported possible “road hunting.”

2:37 p.m. — A man from Pierite Lane reported hearing bullets flying past his property. Nothing was located.

3:44 p.m. — A caller from Hile and Weber streets reported the theft of an Amazon package containing cat food.

— Liz Kellar