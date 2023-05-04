Tuesday
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
9:06 a.m. - A gray and yellow Talon bike was reportedly thrown over a fence and possibly stolen on Race Street and Oak Street.
9:49 a.m. - Subjects were reported to be camping and trespassing repeatedly on S. Auburn Street and Neal Street near the old sub sandwich deli.
10:47 a.m. - An employee at a FedEx shipping center on Springhill Drive reported a 12x12 package smelling of cannabis and when officers instructed the employee to open the package, eight pounds of vacuum sealed cannabis were found inside. An investigation is pending.
11:23 a.m. - A reporting party on Joerschke Drive with a restraining order against a boyfriend complained that he was calling her all morning.
11:38 a.m. - A reporting party’s Mini Cooper, parked behind a book store on Bank and Mill Street, was hit by a vehicle that rolled down the hill because the subject apparently did not put his brake on.
11:34 a.m. - A suspected drug deal was reported in the woods near Ocean Avenue and Whiting Street involving a juvenile male subject with red hair, red sweatshirt, shorts and backpack and a suspect approximately 45 years old.
12:43 p.m. — A vehicle illegally parked for three months was reported on Dalton and Pleasant Street.
4:04 p.m. - A report was taken of theft and vandalism on Stale Creek Road and Ryans Lane.
5:56 p.m. - A light blue convertible BMW was reported to be swerving all over the road and almost hit the reporting party between Sutton Way and Brunswick Road.
7:34 p.m. - Treats with a firearm and a disturbance were reported outside of the Stagecoach Motel on S. Auburn Street but it was unknown which room the suspect was associated with.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
5:56 a.m. — A 911 caller reported a mattress was reported to be in the road on Highway 49 and Gold Flat Road and the call was transferred to CHP.
8:10 a.m. - Suspicious circumstances including a man in his underwear sleeping in an off white truck on Granholm Lane and a woman sleeping in a white Volvo as well reported by caller.
9:58 a.m. - Found property on Broad Street was turned in to officials.
3:19 p.m. - A 911 call reported a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 20 and Uren Street. The matter was transferred to CHP.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
8:05 a.m. - A black 90 pound Mangalitsa pig escaped its home on McCourtney Road and Clear Creek Place yesterday and is reported to still be missing. Officers may give out the phone number of the caller if found.
1:35 p.m. - A reporting party on Wolf and Duggans Road said that two dogs attacked his calves. The reporting party called back a second time stating the dogs were back on his property and continuing to stalk his calves. He requested assistance from law enforcement or he would shoot the dogs.
1:42 p.m. - A report of a sick raccoon laying in her yard by the side of her porch located at Lake Wildwood Drive and Sun Forest Drive.
3:08 p.m. - A 911 caller reported a truck smashed into mailboxes and garbage cans at Greenhorn Road and Yama Way. An additional caller reported a truck hitting a power pole.
7:25 p.m. - A woman was reported screaming, throwing items and breaking windows on N. Ponderosa Way and the reporting party’s brother has a cut but is denying medical treatment.
8:39 p.m. — A 911 caller on Maverick Lane and Iva Circle reported the dad and brother fighting and getting physical. The 11 year old juvenile was not involved and in the back room hung up. Officers issued a citation at the scene.
— Marianne Boll-See