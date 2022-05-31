Nevada County police blotter: Car owner refuses to leave during repossession, threatens to get gun

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

6:25 a.m. — A caller near Cameron Way and Wolf Road reported he hooked up a vehicle for repossession, and the owner entered and refused to leave. The reporting party called back to say that the vehicle’s owner was now threatening to get her gun.

9:05 a.m. — A caller near the Nevada City side of the Yuba River reported two border collies running in the roadway causing a traffic issue.

9:20 a.m. — A caller near Banner Lava Cap Road and Nevada City Highway reported a transient subject camping on the side of the bridge. Another caller reported the same subject at 9:54 p.m. and described the area as “San Francisco.“

10:09 a.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive and Indian Springs Road reported a male walking along the roadway who seems out of it and was walking a dog. Caller advised that the male was a “known drug dealer” and wanted him off the streets.

10:23 a.m. — A caller near Highway 49 and Goldenchain Court reported a male in his 40s was holding a sign that stated “Slow Down” while running into traffic.

10:43 a.m. — A 911 caller near Rough and Ready Highway reported a subject dumping trash on the logging road behind a church.

11:44 a.m. — A caller near Stanley Way, between Vista Avenue and Cedar Way, tried to file a missing person’s report on her boyfriend who was 14 hours overdue. The subject was contacted and said he did not want to be at the reporting party’s house any longer.

11:48 a.m. — A caller near Oak Drive, between Estrada Place and Buck Mountain Road, reported an injured cat next to their vehicle.

11:58 a.m. — A 911 caller near Magnolia Road, between Kingston Lane and Sunset Ridge Drive, reported a “strange woman” walked into the residence and was walking around the yard in a gray sweatshirt with messed up hair.

12:26 p.m. — A caller near Bradford Drive, between Jodette Lane and Rosemary Place, reported the theft of a retractable awning.

1:32 p.m. — A caller near Foothill Road, between Bluebird and Broadmoor courts, reported a damaged window from a BB.

2:03 p.m. — A caller near Gold Drive and Squirrel Creek Road reported someone trying to get into the reporting party’s vacant house. He could see it on his video camera and hear the alarm going off on camera.

2:23 p.m. — A caller near Judas Ear Court and Shephard Road reported the theft of his tools.

2:25 p.m. — A caller near Mackinaw Way and Perimeter Road reported seven loose sheep.

3:05 p.m. — A caller near Harmony Ridge and Hoge roads reported his missing daughter fled to Beirut, Lebanon.

5:08 p.m. — A caller near Penn Valley Drive reported there was a snake on the Little League field. The reporting party said it was not a rattlesnake and declined snake removal.

10:38 p.m. — A caller near Red Dog Road, between Edgewater Court and Guy Blue Road, reported she could hear a male yelling “help” from near the creek.

— Rebecca O’Neil