Nevada County police blotter: Canine suspects left piles of chicken feathers

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:55 a.m. — A woman from Idaho Maryland Road called 911 and then apologized, saying it was a dare.

8:46 a.m. — A caller from the 1400 block of Segsworth Way reported someone punched a man in the face.

10:29 a.m. — A caller from a business on South Auburn Street reported a burglary with a door kicked in.

7:55 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported a woman possibly stole items. She could not be located.

8:40 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Hughes Road reported a man yelling and slamming on a door. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

8:42 p.m. — A caller from an undisclosed location reported a man “smacked” an 8 year old in the face and then left. A report was taken.

10:34 p.m. — A caller from the 900 block of Golden Gate Terrace reported hearing five or six gunshots. Nothing was located.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

2:15 a.m. — A caller from Peardale Road reported a woman had been knocking on the door and reported she had been assaulted. At 5:01 a.m., a caller from Peardale Road reported the woman was knocking on the door and said she had been abused and threatened with a gun. The woman called and said a man had pulled a gun on her, possibly a pellet gun. She said she took it away from him, but lost it on the road. A report was taken.

7:48 a.m. — A woman from Mooney Flat Road reported two loose dogs might have killed her chickens. She did not see an attack but found two piles of chicken feathers. A notice was posted on the owners’ gate to keep them contained.

10:20 a.m. — A caller from Tammy Way reported ongoing issues with trespassers on the golf cart paths who were disrupting the golfers.

11:04 a.m. — A caller from Henson Way reported checks had been stolen out of the mail.

11:57 a.m. — A caller from Conestoga Drive reported the theft of a chainsaw from a shed.

1:43 p.m. — A caller from Bartlett Drive reported a fraud.

2:42 p.m. — A caller from Rattlesnake and Rambling roads reported a physical fight.

2:44 p.m. — A woman from Alexandra Way reported she had been attacked by a person who was under the influence, but did not need medical attention. A report was taken.

2:58 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported a fraud.

3:31 p.m. — A caller from Black and McDaniel roads reported three dogs were chasing livestock.

3:41 p.m. — A woman from Washington Road and Blank Court reported vandalism to a fence she was building.

8:48 p.m. — A caller from Lakeshore North reported a man in a physical fight with security inside the sports lounge. He was reported to be drunk and to have a box cutter. He nearly ran someone over, but was on the ground and cuffed by security. A report was taken.

8:59 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174 reported a drunken man was yelling and throwing stuff, and driving a quad in circles in the driveway.

11 p.m. — A caller from Tyler Foote Crossing Road and Shady Creek Drive reported hearing an explosion.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

10:18 a.m. — A caller from Nevada Street reported the theft of a trailer filled with furniture.

11:14 p.m. — A caller from Washington and High streets reported a drunken person in the bushes screaming and yelling at cars. A woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

— Liz Kellar