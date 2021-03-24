Nevada County police blotter: Camper van crashes into building

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

8:02 a.m. — Three abandoned camps on private property were located near Condon Park.

8:25 a.m. — A situation was mediated after a caller reported he had been hit multiple times in the head by a suspect in the 300 block of Pleasant Street.

11:12 a.m. — A contact with an officer regarding drug smuggling was requested at the post office.

12:38 p.m. — A traffic collision at a business in the 600 block of Freeman Lane was reported when a camper van crashed into the rear of the building.

2:07 p.m. — Graffiti was located and removed at the skate park.

4:44 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of South Church Street reported someone possibly smoking meth.

5:37 p.m. — A caller reported witnessing someone flick a lit cigarette out the window along Highway 20 heading toward Nevada City.

6:37 p.m. — Suspected child abuse was reported in the 800 block of Sutton Way.

10:30 p.m. — A caller along the 200 block of Sutton Way reported three to four juveniles drinking alcohol and possessing marijuana in the parking lot. The caller said she tried to get her daughter out to engage with them.

11:43 p.m. — An employee at a bar in the 100 block of West Main Street reported a male subject who was asked to leave was outside yelling at a female.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

9:35 a.m. — A dog bite was reported along South Ponderosa Way near McCourtney Road.

12:04 p.m — A 911 caller off Combie Road was advised to contact the Employment Development Department for information on why his account is pending.

12:57 p.m. — An inmate at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility filed an unemployment fraud report.

5:17 p.m. —A skateboarder was reported to be blocking traffic along Pleasant Valley Road at Highway 20.

9:19 p.m. — An assault and battery pending callback was reported in the Purdon Crossing Area when a nurse requested law enforcement for a possible assault report for a patient.

10:39 p.m. — A welfare check was requested to Combie and Higgins roads when a female was found slumped over the wheel.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:59 p.m. — A vehicle swerving into oncoming traffic, traveling from Highway 20 to Highway 49, was unable to be located.

— Elias Funez