Grass Valley Police Department
7:41 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported two people sleeping out front of the business. The caller stated there were items missing including a basket of strawberries he witnessed the subjects take on the video footage on the cameras.
8:32 a.m. – A caller from Carol Drive reported a male subject badly beating and kicking his dog.
11:03 a.m. – A caller from Carriage Lane reported two of his vehicles were spray-painted overnight.
12:49 p.m. – A caller from Whispering Pines Lane reported she was leaving work and saw a male subject pushing a shopping cart with a three-foot safe inside. The subject was described as a white male and with a hood and wearing a mask.
2:14 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported that someone had been tampering with the lock on the front door as there were pennies in the lock, and the caller believed that someone may be attempting to use that to break in later.
3:36 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a subject passed out along the roadway and the caller was concerned because school would soon be getting out. The caller tried yelling at the subject but he didn’t respond. An additional caller reported the subject was bleeding from his hands.
3:40 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported there was a transient at the entrance to the school nodding out and there were children walking around him.
4:26 p.m. – A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a wallet taken from a vehicle. The caller did not want to press charges, she just wanted the wallet to be recovered.
9:58 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported a male subject slumped over the wheel of a vehicle.
Nevada City Police Department
2:14 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street stated she had nine political signs up and someone stole them in the last hour.
5:58 p.m. – A caller from Providence Mine Road reported a male subject associated with a vehicle with a smashed windshield, and the male appeared to have been assaulted. It was unknown if someone was nearby. The caller was not on scene and received the information third hand from someone who could see the subject. When the subject was asked if he was okay, he said he didn’t know and seemed disoriented.
6:24 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a subject had just walked by her business and slipped his discharge paperwork from jail into her mail slot. The caller was unable to get a look at what he was wearing, but the previous night had been wearing a sweatshirt and Carhartt pants.
7:54 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a drunk shirtless male walking up and down the street, causing a disturbance. The caller got the information from other people and had not personally seen him. The male was arrested.
9:45 p.m. – A caller from Nimrod Street reported two male subjects in and out of the snack shack area. The subjects were arrested and booked on charges of burglary, vandalism, possession of burglary tools, and conspiracy.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
7:33 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported that there was a camper parked with both doors open and hay was all over the side of the road. The caller stated that the previous day the same vehicle was stopping in the middle of the roadway and also flashing its lights at her. The caller stated that nobody including the horses appeared to be around the camper. The caller came into contact with the driver of the vehicle the previous day and suspected he was under the influence of drugs.
10:03 a.m. – A caller from You Bet Road received information of a subject camping in a white truck, pulling a white trailer dumping waste into the creek. The caller said this had been going on the last three or four days.
11:11 a.m. – A caller from Chisum Trail reported an Airbnb guest who was supposed to be leaving at 11:00 a.m. but was refusing to leave and her dog was loose on the property.
1:41 p.m. – A caller from Wolf Road reported a male transient had been out front of her business and had been there since the morning. The caller stated that he was leaving trash in different spots on the property, and requested help in moving him along.
11:01 p.m. – A caller from Hilltop Drive reported a vehicle outside with its hazards on. The caller found it suspicious because she heard some crashing noises before and now the vehicle was outside. The caller thought the driver of the vehicle might be drunk.
—Jennifer Nobles