Nevada County police blotter: Calls from multiple locations report fireworks

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Sunday

8:03 p.m. — A caller from Brighton Street, near McCourtney Road, reported there was a jack in the roadway.

8:54 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Short Circle, reported fireworks next door to them.

8:58 p.m. — A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road, near Wet Hill Road, reported a 200-gallon furnace oil barrel was leaking.

9:10 p.m. — A caller from Names Drive, near Thiel Way, reported fireworks on Thiel Way.





9:28 p.m. — A caller from Sun View Court, near Indian Springs Road, reported fireworks on a nearby hill.

9:35 p.m. — A caller from North Meadow View Drive, near Oak Leaf Lane, reported subjects had been setting off fireworks for the last 10 minutes.

9:40 p.m. — A caller from Indian Springs Road, near Sun View Court, reported a vehicle had pulled into, and parked in, her driveway. The caller stated she had heard the vehicle revving and screeching through the neighborhood prior to it coming into her driveway.

10:02 p.m. — A caller from Neal Street, near Lloyd Street, reported hearing four gunshots, and stated they were not fireworks.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from Thistle Loop, near Wildflower Drive, reported a loud party. Multiple complaints were later reported from neighbors on Thistle Loop and residents of Wildflower Drive, with the subject using a bullhorn to project profanities as people passed their house.

10:45 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Wolf Mountain Road, reported a male subject walking in the roadway with a beer.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Sunday

11:27 a.m. — A caller from a bar on Broad Street reported a subject who had been drinking had just left toward another business and the river.

9:33 p.m. — A caller from a business on Sutton Way reported subjects setting off fireworks in the parking lot.

10:05 p.m. — A caller from Searls Avenue, near Bridge Way, reported fireworks being set off somewhere east of his location.

— Victoria Penate