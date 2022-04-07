Nevada County police blotter: Callers says slashed tire is attempted homicide

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

5:04 a.m. – The arrest of an adult occurred off Brewer Road after the reporting party reported a female, a male and 5-year-old smoking a controlled substance two feet away.

9:13 a.m. – A caller off Blackledge Road reported they could see a male with a beard on their roof via security cameras. An unknown vehicle was parked in front of the gate.

9:48 a.m. – A reporting party off Combie Road reported issues with transients sleeping on the property overnight. According to the caller, the property is for sale and transients are seen leaving every morning.

10:01 a.m. – A reporting party off McCourtney Road reported a dog bite that occurred to one of their employees the prior day.





10:31 a.m. – A reporting party off Country Heights Drive requested contact in reference to turning in firearms for a restraining order he was served. A citation was issued.

2:19 p.m. – Trespassing was reported off Mystic Mine Road. Per the reporting party, the subject is a county employee.

4:06 p.m. – Vandalism off Washington Road was unable to be located after a caller requested contact to report another tire slashed. Per the caller, this is attempted homicide.

7:57 p.m. – A caller off Mountain House Road reported her father just tried set her on fire and she is scared. Per caller, father is in the trailer on the property.

8:44 p.m. – A caller off Retrac Way reported his neighbor was on his property and letting his dogs bark at him, violating the temporary restraining order against him.

10:44 p.m. – A traffic stop at Idaho Maryland and Brunswick roads resulted in the arrest of an adult.

11:17 p.m. – A 911 caller off Merrill Court reported a male subject in the backyard that said he was looking for his sleeping bag. The caller couldn’t see him in the dark. He was gone on arrival and unable to be located.

11:21 p.m. – Behavioral Health reported that the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital staff released a person on a mental health hold that they shouldn’t have. That person was warned to possibly be a danger to others.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:05 p.m. – Per CHP, an under the influence driver in a green Ford F-150 ran a couple of stop signs and hit a curb along Nevada City Highway and Ridge Road. The driver was unable to be located, though they live in Nevada City.

2:23 p.m. – Vandalism was reported in front of Nevada County Superior Court after the reporting party went to court and said that at some point during that time his ex stabbed his front left tire. The suspect is restrained from the reporting party. The call was cleared by contact.

3:47 p.m. – A caller from an inn on Zion Street requested pickup of mail suspected of containing a controlled substance.

3:50 p.m. – An official reported a male subject just urinated in front of the Nevada County Jail and was walking through the parking lot. The suspect was unable to be located.

8:56 p.m. – An adult was arrested after a caller off Sacramento Street reported her daughter got her phone stolen out of her vehicle approximately 15 minutes ago.

— Elias Funez