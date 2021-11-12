Nevada County police blotter: Callers report vandalism of a bench

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

1:59 p.m. — A caller from Prosser Dam reported hearing shooting across the dam, in an area by the river which could not be accessed by vehicle.

2:04 p.m. — A caller from a business on Rough on Ready Highway, near Westhill Road, reported a woman was outside the business harassing customers. The log states that she had left before authorities arrived.

2:11 p.m. — A caller from Retrac Way, near McCourtney Road, reported a deer next to their residence needed to be dispatched.

4:15 p.m. — A caller from a church on Penn Valley Drive, near Ranch Road, reported a man in a vehicle was burning out in the parking lot and had almost hit her child.





5:40 p.m. — A caller from Echo Glen Road, near Hoppy Hollow Road, reported a cargo van was stuck.

6:37 p.m. — A caller from Allison Ranch Road, near Sunnyvale Lane, reported his daughter saw a subject acting suspicious walking on the side of the road five hours before. The caller stated they had heard a gunshot 3 minutes before calling.

6:47 p.m. — A caller from Conifer Lane, near Walker Lane, reported he was outside with a baseball bat after someone had broken into his house. An additional caller reported he had been hit in the hand with a baseball bat. The log states that both callers were renters on the property, and the second subject had entered the home with a key.

6:48 p.m. — A caller from Truckee Tahoe Airport Road reported a stoplight was misbehaving and traffic was backing up.

7:29 p.m. — A caller from Garden Bar Road, near Barefoot Road, reported an injured doe was on the side of the road.

8:23 p.m. — A caller from Town Court reported someone was in the garage of a house she manages.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

1:59 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street, near North Pine Street, reported fireworks.

9:24 a.m. — A caller from Commercial Street reported a subject was vandalizing a bench. Another call the next minute reported the same.

11:24 a.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Coyote Street, reported a deer was on the side of the roadway. Three additional calls reported the same.

1:33 p.m. — A caller from Nevada Street, near Grove Street, reported someone yelling expletives at a church.

4:13 p.m. — A caller from a park on Nimrod Street reported a man had a dog off leash and that it had sort of attacked her dog and was very aggressive. The caller stated the dog was not hurt.

— Victoria Penate