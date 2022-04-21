Nevada County police blotter: Callers report unrelated fraud cases

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

9:34 a.m. — A caller at Lava Cap Mine Road and Masada Drive reported $700 taken from her bank account online and sent to a recipient in Ghana.

10:09 a.m. — A caller new Newtown Road, beween Lois Lane and Brannon Court, reported someone drove through his locked gate sometime last night and there was currently a teal green van parked on the property.

11:44 a.m. — A caller near Lakeshore South, between Lakeview Court and Green Valley, Road reported a fraud of over $2,000.

12:32 p.m. — A caller near Sun Forest Drive and Woodland Loop reported a cat bite.





3:10 p.m. — A caller near Melody Road, between Greenview Court and Margaritaville Way, reported an underweight honey–colored horse in a pasture. The reporting party said the subjects may have put a different number on their gate than their actual address.

3:33 p.m. — A caller near Broadmoor Court and Foothill Road reported his name was being used to commit fraud. Someone was listing the home he just rented, even though it’s already occupied. The reporting party said the subject was collecting money and personal information.

3:56 p.m. — A 911 caller near Farad Road and the Interstate 80 on ramp reported a black Tesla broken down in an unsafe part of the highway.

6:34 p.m. — A 911 caller near Farad Road and the I-80 on ramp reported her friend said he took nine quaaludes and was in an older gray Ford van.

— Rebecca O’Neil