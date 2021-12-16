Nevada County police blotter: Callers report trees down, vehicle issues in snowy weather

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

8:42 a.m. — A caller from Wendy Crescent reported her daughter had stolen her car keys and taken the car. The caller stated her daughter was meant to have returned the car by a certain time, but did not.

9:07 a.m. — A caller from Neal Street, near South School Street, reported a power wire was hanging low over the roadway and could potentially be hit by a vehicle.

10:01 a.m. — A caller from Brunswick Road, near Sutton Way, reported a traffic issue involving three vehicles.

10:44 a.m. — A caller from the 800 block of West Main Street requested the pickup of a stray cat she had contained in her garage.





12:38 p.m. — A caller from a school on the 100 block of Park Avenue reported a student had pulled a fire alarm. The caller stated they did not know of any fire there.

1:38 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 900 block of East Main Street reported a former employee had confiscated a set of keys and was not returning them. The caller stated they had been trying to get the keys back for around two weeks.

2:35 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Springhill Drive reported his storage unit had been broken into.

4:33 p.m. — A caller from the 1300 block of East Main Street just said, “Hi,” and then disconnected.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from the the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported an accident had occurred to her unoccupied vehicle as a subject turned onto the road out of a parking lot.

9:11 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a female acquaintance kept ringing their doorbell.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

1:42 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road, near Levon Avenue, reported another driver had followed him to his office because he had cut her off. The caller stated that the subject was screaming that the caller had cut her off and that she was going to find out who he is.

1:57 p.m. — A caller from Highway 89, near Cabin Creek, reported a large tree was down in the northbound lane, partially blocking traffic.

2:34 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Creek Road, near Tiger Tail Road, reported German shepherds were loose and had almost attacked the caller.

3 p.m. — A caller from Meadowbrook Court, near Highway 49, reported suspicious subjects had shown up at her house regarding a scam. The caller stated that, when the subjects left, they got stuck in a ditch and were still there. Around 20 minutes later, the caller said the subjects were gone.

3:34 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Meadow View Drive, reported a subject who had been drinking had driven away, leaving from the caller’s residence.

4:26 p.m. — A caller from Mooney Flat Road, near Logue Lane, reported their neighbors were not taking care of their animals. The caller stated a neighbor had recently gotten some ducks, the ducks were out in the roadway, and the caller had taken home a duck which was injured.

4:32 p.m. — A caller from Edward Drive, near Lower Circle Drive, reported their neighbor’s two dogs were running at large in the neighborhood. The caller stated the dogs were aggressive and ran at large on a daily basis.

5:13 p.m. — A caller from Rincon Way, near Hidden Ranch Road, reported his landlord attempted to break into his residence when he was not there, with no notice.

6:39 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road, near Pasquale Road, reported his vehicle was stuck in the snow. An additional caller reported there had been a traffic collision.

7:01 p.m. — Logs state California Highway Patrol reported at Red Dog Road, near Pasquale Road, that there was a line of cars that couldn’t make it up the hill. They requested county assistance with a plow or sand.

7:20 p.m. — Logs state California Highway Patrol requested at Donner Pass Road, near the Kingvale exit, road closure signs to shut down the road due to weather, as well as a tree that had fallen.

8:03 p.m. — A caller from Jones Ridge Road, near Julia Ranch Road, reported the theft of a vehicle.

8:04 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20, near Harmony Ridge Road, reported a reckless driver kept crossing into oncoming traffic.

10:18 p.m. — A caller from Nevada County reported he had lost a snow chain and was stuck. The caller stated he did not know his location, and the line dropped.

11:22 p.m. — A caller from Black Forest Road, near Pleasant Valley Road, reported a tree approximately 2 feet in diameter was down in the roadway.

11:50 p.m. — A caller from Bitney Springs Road, near Beitler Road, reported a tree was down in the roadway.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

12:04 p.m. — An individual reported at the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office that a subject on Highway 49, between Bloomfield Road and Coyote Street, was jumping out in front of vehicles as they drove by.

5:27 p.m. — A caller from Helling Way, near East Broad Street, reported a subject had been asked to leave a warming shelter because he was causing a violent conflict. The caller stated the subject was possibly under the influence.

