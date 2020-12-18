Nevada County police blotter: Callers report theft of mail, package
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Thursday
2:23 a.m. — A Conex box was found to have been broken into at a business on Commercial Avenue.
8:30 a.m. — A caller from George Way reported someone put a screwdriver through the side wall of the tires on a vehicle.
8:31 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported a man hit a woman several times. An emergency protective order was issued, and the man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence battery.
11:06 a.m. — A caller reported that a Craftsman toolbox full of plumbing tools fell from a truck at Gold Flat Road and Highway 20 and was gone when the driver circled back to retrieve it.
11:25 a.m. — A caller from Purdon and Murphy roads reported people possibly hiding out, stripping vehicles, and prostitution.
12:03 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported the theft of a package.
1:12 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported falling for an attempted phone fraud for $10,000. No funds were actually lost, however.
1:13 p.m. — A caller from a business on La Barr Meadows Road and Amsel Way reported a transient camp with a warming fire.
1:48 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road and Kingston Lane reported the theft of money from a deceased person.
2:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Livingston Drive reported the theft of mail, some of which was found on the highway.
2:55 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported the theft of a mail key.
4:03 p.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported identity theft.
Nevada City Police Department
Thursday
11:32 a.m. — A caller from a business on Providence Mine Road reported someone hacked into their system and stole more than $100,000.
3:01 p.m. — A caller from Gold Tunnel Road reported a dog came into the yard and killed a chicken.
5:43 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a restaurant was seating customers outside.
8:24 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way reported a man was drunk and had been pushing a woman around. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence abuse and violating a restraining order.
— Liz Kellar
