Nevada County police blotter: Callers report theft of mail, package

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Thursday

2:23 a.m. — A Conex box was found to have been broken into at a business on Commercial Avenue.

8:30 a.m. — A caller from George Way reported someone put a screwdriver through the side wall of the tires on a vehicle.

8:31 a.m. — A caller from Loma Rica Drive reported a man hit a woman several times. An emergency protective order was issued, and the man was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence battery.

11:06 a.m. — A caller reported that a Craftsman toolbox full of plumbing tools fell from a truck at Gold Flat Road and Highway 20 and was gone when the driver circled back to retrieve it.

11:25 a.m. — A caller from Purdon and Murphy roads reported people possibly hiding out, stripping vehicles, and prostitution.

12:03 p.m. — A caller from Gracie Road reported the theft of a package.

1:12 p.m. — A caller from Wolf Road reported falling for an attempted phone fraud for $10,000. No funds were actually lost, however.

1:13 p.m. — A caller from a business on La Barr Meadows Road and Amsel Way reported a transient camp with a warming fire.

1:48 p.m. — A caller from Magnolia Road and Kingston Lane reported the theft of money from a deceased person.

2:41 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Livingston Drive reported the theft of mail, some of which was found on the highway.

2:55 p.m. — A caller from Washington Road reported the theft of a mail key.

4:03 p.m. — A caller from Pine Cone Circle reported identity theft.

Nevada City Police Department

Thursday

11:32 a.m. — A caller from a business on Providence Mine Road reported someone hacked into their system and stole more than $100,000.

3:01 p.m. — A caller from Gold Tunnel Road reported a dog came into the yard and killed a chicken.

5:43 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported a restaurant was seating customers outside.

8:24 p.m. — A caller from a business on Argall Way reported a man was drunk and had been pushing a woman around. He was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence abuse and violating a restraining order.

— Liz Kellar