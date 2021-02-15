Nevada County police blotter: Callers report mutual fight over politics
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
Sunday
10:41 a.m. — A caller from the hospital reported a victim of an assault at Highway 49 and Heesche Avenue.
12:30 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road and Polaris Drive reported a vehicle taking a load to the dump lost some hazmat/used medical equipment. Environmental Health and road department staff were requested, as well as biohazard bags.
8:51 p.m. — A caller from Jones Bar Road reported an assault. Both parties were drunk and had gotten into a mutual physical fight over politics during a dinner party. One of the involved parties called to report seeking treatment at the ER. He had been hit over the head with a fireplace poker. Neither party wanted to press charges.
Nevada City Police Department
Sunday
1:22 p.m. — A caller from a business on Broad Street reported a person was trying to steal an item and left when confronted.
5:15 p.m. — A caller from downtown requested enforcement of the mask mandate and reported several people out and about without masks.
5:34 p.m. — A caller from North Pine Street reported about 20 people in front of a business not wearing masks and bunched together because of the rain.
— Liz Kellar
