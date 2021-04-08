Nevada County police blotter: Callers report motorcyclist doing wheelies, speeding, and running stop signs

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

1:29 p.m. — A caller from Cherokee Street, near Reservoir Street, reported her husband and dog were attacked by a large Rottweiler.

5:29 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive, near Oak Street, reported a male subject was in the roadway, waving his arms around. The caller stated that, when they drove by, the subject seemed angry and was yelling that there were people in a driveway.

5:58 p.m. — A caller from Alpha Road, near Washington Road, reported workers he had at his residence had copied his SIM card and stolen money.

6:14 p.m. — A caller from Washington said someone might file a theft report against him, and wanted to get it on record that he had not stolen money orders.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80 reported a van was tailgating other vehicles, at varying speeds, and making unsafe lane changes.

7:44 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported a cat was still alive but injured in the road after being hit by a vehicle.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

1:52 p.m. — A caller from the Broad Street overpass reported a motorcyclist on Highway 49 was doing wheelies on the highway. A second caller then reported the subject was on a street, speeding and running stop signs.

9:13 p.m. — A caller from Drummond Street reported hearing three screams from what she believed was a male voice.

— Victoria Penate