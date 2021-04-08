Nevada County police blotter: Callers report motorcyclist doing wheelies, speeding, and running stop signs
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
1:29 p.m. — A caller from Cherokee Street, near Reservoir Street, reported her husband and dog were attacked by a large Rottweiler.
5:29 p.m. — A caller from Walker Drive, near Oak Street, reported a male subject was in the roadway, waving his arms around. The caller stated that, when they drove by, the subject seemed angry and was yelling that there were people in a driveway.
5:58 p.m. — A caller from Alpha Road, near Washington Road, reported workers he had at his residence had copied his SIM card and stolen money.
6:14 p.m. — A caller from Washington said someone might file a theft report against him, and wanted to get it on record that he had not stolen money orders.
6:21 p.m. — A caller from Interstate 80 reported a van was tailgating other vehicles, at varying speeds, and making unsafe lane changes.
7:44 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Lake Wildwood Drive, reported a cat was still alive but injured in the road after being hit by a vehicle.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:52 p.m. — A caller from the Broad Street overpass reported a motorcyclist on Highway 49 was doing wheelies on the highway. A second caller then reported the subject was on a street, speeding and running stop signs.
9:13 p.m. — A caller from Drummond Street reported hearing three screams from what she believed was a male voice.
— Victoria Penate
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User