Nevada County police blotter: Callers report man covered in blood
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
10:15 a.m. – A caller from Alta Street reported two rollerbladers on the court and messing up the surface.
11:46 a.m – A subject on South Church Street was cited for public urination.
1:54 p.m. – A caller from Collins Way reported a male running around covered in blood. The caller called a second time to report the man was on Collins. A homeowner called 911, reporting he was inside when the bloody subject came in covered in blood.
3:48 p.m. – A caller from a unknown location called 911 who insisted the number for the police department didn’t work and that the Sheriff’s Office had given him the wrong number. The caller was uncooperative and said he wanted his car back. He was advised of proper 911 usage.
9:11 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported a noise disturbance with a subject blaring music while working on his car.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Wednesday
5:18 p.m. – A caller from Grass Valley Avenue reported either PG&E or a neighbor cut down a tree on their property.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Wednesday
3:46 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported harassment by a subject that drew male genitalia on the back of their child’s car.
10:46 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported, in a very low volume, a stolen electric bike. When the caller was advised law enforcement would meet up with him, he wanted to cancel.
— Jennifer Nobles
