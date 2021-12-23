Nevada County police blotter: Callers report drivers without vehicle lights on

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Wednesday

1:27 p.m. — A caller from Shamrock Lode, near Forest Springs Drive, reported a male subject was walking through the area, looking in mailboxes.

2:07 p.m. — A caller from Dog Bar Road, near Norvin Way, reported two dogs were loose in the roadway.

3:14 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Carriage Road, reported a driver was going at erratic speeds and not allowing other vehicles to pass.

3:24 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road, near Retrac Way, reported a contractor hired to do work at his residence by the land owner was harassing and being confrontational with him. After the subject had left, the caller stated he would physically assault him if he returned. Logs state the caller was persuaded not to do so, and he stated he would call if the subject returned.





4:16 p.m. — A caller from Pleasant Valley Road, near Broad Street, reported graffiti to a building.

5:44 p.m. — A caller from a business on McCourtney Road, near Cliff’s Place, reported they saw through a surveillance camera that a male subject was walking around inside a gated area.

6 p.m. — A caller from Smith Road, near Bechelle Way, reported a dog had been barking all day long. The caller stated they were willing to sign a complaint, although they were unsure of the dog’s exact address.

7:09 p.m. — A caller from Ridgeview Drive, near Ridge Road, reported hearing four gunshots, and then three more, and stated the shots sounded like they were moving toward Ridge Road. An additional caller reported they had just been fireworks.

8:04 p.m. — A caller from a business on Higgins Road, near Combie Road, reported an elderly female subject was driving away without her lights on.

9:32 p.m. — A caller from Donner Pass Road, near the Kingvale exit, reported his vehicle was stuck in the snow.

9:44 p.m. — A caller from Oak Country Drive, near Adamson Drive, reported his neighbor had just threatened to shoot him while he was out looking for his dog near a fire access road. Logs state the situation was mediated regarding the fire access road.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday

9:45 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported a vehicle was parked over the fire curb into a driveway, making traffic flow difficult.

11:37 a.m. — A caller from a business on Railroad Avenue, near Sacramento Street, reported a subject was staying in one of their rooms, but had not paid for anything.

Noon — A caller from a church on Broad Street, near Spring Street, reported a homeless subject would not leave their front porch. The caller stated they had events that afternoon and needed the subject to leave.

6:21 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Sacramento Street, reported a driver did not have their truck’s lights on.

— Victoria Penate