Nevada County police blotter: Callers report drivers running others off road, causing accidents

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Thursday

12:02 p.m. — A caller from Hidden Valley Road, near Twin Star Lane, reported an old beagle was wandering the road and had possibly been there for a few days, and requested the dog be picked up. A caller 45 minutes later reported a beagle terrier mix had been missing since the previous night, and that they were driving around looking for their dog.

12:17 p.m. — A caller from Half Moon Way, near Valley View Road, reported the theft of a check. The caller believed it had been taken from his mailbox, and said it had been cashed the week before.

1:04 p.m. — A caller from Red Dog Road reported a small, red Pomeranian-type dog was loose in the neighborhood. The caller said they had not been able to contain the dog.

1:07 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Nishinam Gulch Road, reported he was scammed out of $2600 via social media.





2:17 p.m. — A caller from Northwoods Boulevard reported a wallet had been stolen sometime in September, and that several charges had been made on a card since.

3:47 p.m. — A caller from Palm Court, near Simba Court, said they had been advised to email a video of an incident to a deputy, but the video was too long. They requested the deputy come and view the video.

4:25 p.m. — A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road, near Banner Mountain Trail, reported a suspicious blue van was parked by some mailboxes. The caller stated she had seen the same vehicle stopped by police on Highway 49 a few days before.

4:27 p.m. — Two callers reported north of Auburn, on Highway 49, that involved vehicles had run other vehicles off the roadway and caused accidents.

6:13 p.m. — A caller from Rough and Ready Highway, near Bitney Springs Road, reported a male subject in a wheelchair was in the middle of the roadway and almost got hit by vehicles several times.

7:17 p.m. — A caller from Streeter Road, near Highway 49, reported a suspicious vehicle was running and parked at the top of a hill with two subjects inside.

7:31 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Bethel Church Way, reported a vehicle had hit a deer and didn’t stop, adding the deer was in the middle of the roadway and needed to be dispatched. An additional caller reported the same at that location around 20 minutes later.

7:34 p.m. — A caller from Highway 49, near Rincon Way, reported a driver was unable to maintain lanes, and was possibly under the influence.

8:49 p.m. — A caller from Highway 174, near Silver Way, reported his vehicle was disabled. It was blocking the road, and a towing service was requested.

— Victoria Penate