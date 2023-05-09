Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:14 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported that he was out with a transient. The caller found the male in one of the cabins.
8:03 a.m. – A caller from Kate Hayes Street reported sewage leaking from a manhole.
9:54 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a neighbor called their office and told them a subject attempted to break into their location but took off when confronted. The subject was possibly hiding in bushes nearby.
11:25 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a disturbance between a post office employee and a subject after getting into a traffic collision.
12:38 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 at Brunswick Road reported two geese and three to four goslings on the shoulder.
2:28 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a drunk driver trying to leave. The caller stated the subject had already run over a tree. The caller stated he was going to hit a vehicle head-on if he got out of the parking lot. The caller was at the window trying to get him to stop. The caller also stated there was an open whiskey bottle in the vehicle.
6:47 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a male subject yelling at employees about a stolen car.
7:27 p.m. – A caller from West McKnight Way reported a transient male outside punching the walls and screaming. The subject appeared to be under the influence. The subject was arrested.
Nevada City Police Department
12:55 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported the tenant has been stripping the building of light fixtures.
3:12 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported the landlord went into the building and caused a disturbance by going in the back room. The caller said the landlord is making claims that the caller is stealing from them and causing an issue.
9:57 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported people have been coming and going from a vacant apartment. The caller noticed that the door was currently open and she was unsure if anyone was inside.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:15 a.m. – A caller from Larkspur Lane reported her neighbor went onto her property two weeks ago and cut down a dozen trees without permission.
10:06 a.m. – A caller from Newtown Road reported his son pushed him and then attempted to light the trash can on fire inside of the house.
11:38 a.m. – A caller from Elnora Drive reported her neighbors were transforming into snails and frogs and were harassing and threatening her.
1:43 p.m. – An accidental 911 caller from Jasper Agate Court stated she thought she was using her calculator.
3:07 p.m. – A caller from Big Oak Drive reported there were five goats out on her property and destroying it. The caller wanted the goats picked up.
3:15 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at Pleasant Valley Road reported a white vehicle unable to maintain lanes.
3:17 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at Poker Flats reported a white vehicle swerving all over the roadway.
8:52 p.m. – A caller from Table Mountain Road reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. There were at least 10 shots and then it stopped for 10 minutes and then went off again.
9:54 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported that her ex was sending her texts letting her know that the cops were out front and she needed to pick him up now or he would be going to prison. The caller said if she didn’t pick him up she would regret her decisions.
10:15 p.m. – A caller from Carrie Drive reported that her cat was attacked by a coyote and her dogs were now loose. The caller was taking her cat to the vet and requested law enforcement keep an eye out for the dogs.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
9:40 a.m. — A caller from Castlemont Drive reported a subject keeps stealing from her. She stated she is under a SUV program run by coin collectors, and stated “I am controlled by the eye in the sky.”
1:42 p.m. — A caller from Bank Street reported a female smoking in the bathroom for over an hour, and requested she be moved along.
2:46 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported they were a taxi driver and a patron had stolen money from the cab. The subject called in stating she didn’t steal anything and that the cab driver was harassing her.
8:23 p.m. — A caller from Old Tunnel Road reported a that multiple vehicles were parked in handicapped-designated spots with no plaque to be parked there. There was also a vehicle parked on the handicapped-accessible ramp.
9:37 p.m. — A caller from West Main Street reported a man that was banging on the door and they were unsure where he went but they were thinking it was the guy in the next room. Per the caller, the subject was very off-putting when they said hello earlier and seemed racist. The caller thought the subject was targeting them, and felt unsafe going outside.
Nevada City Police Department
3:04 a.m.- Two female subjects were in the emergency department at the hospital, reporting they were possibly roofied.
11:46 a.m. — A caller from Heilman Court requested assistance regarding phone calls from an unknown male who kept accusing the caller of something they didn’t do. The caller has been receiving these phone calls in the middle of the night, and the caller had no idea what the subject was talking about.
2:03 p.m. — A caller from Union Street reported he was attempting to put the event barricades away and was being blocked by a male.
5:34 p.m. — A caller from Maltman Drive reported subjects messing with the gate. Both subjects were wearing trash bags.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
2:29 a.m. – A caller from Half Moon Way reported that he was just hit and the vehicle took off. The caller then had the other person cornered and yelling was heard in the background. The line disconnected, and on call back the subject stated that his girlfriend was with another man and they were in the vehicle that hit him. According to the caller, the girlfriend and the other man were intoxicated.
8:30 a.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a farmers market taking place. The caller felt the way it was set up was dangerous for people walking in the parking lot.
9:26 a.m. – A caller from Waxwing Court reported receiving a text stating, “Help, call Grass Valley Police.” The caller couldn’t provide a location but said the subject lives in Lake Wildwood.
11:34 a.m. — A caller from Casci Road reported she was delivering for Amazon and got her vehicle stuck in mud.
12:47 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported 400 vehicles parked along the roadway. When the caller drove through they were yelled at by bicyclists unable to get through.
8:15 p.m. – A caller from Lightning Tree Road reported hearing approximately five shots, possibly a gun or fireworks. The caller didn’t see anyone but heard it. The caller also saw smoke.
10:51 p.m. – A caller from Ball Road reported he had just heard seven to eight gunshots. The caller said they sounded like they were coming from the street but he had not seen anyone or any vehicles.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:53 p.m. – A caller from Ivy Street reported some juveniles just knocked on her door saying they were selling cookies for their school. When the caller asked about the cookies the kids advised they were being baked that night and delivered the next day. The caller was concerned the subjects were trying to scam people.
7:52 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a male subject walking down the road and stumbling. The caller pulled over to see if he needed a ride and then he said he was in pain and began mumbling his words. The caller became uncomfortable and drove off.
7:59 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 at Brunswick Road reported a driver of a U-Haul van who appeared to be under the influence or having a medical issue. The truck was all over the roadway and appeared to be nodding off while driving.
11:54 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a transient taking items from a trailer at a heating and air business. The subjects were seen walking across the street with a handful of items.
Nevada City Police Department
12:57 a.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported a male subject who was following him and asking if he wanted to fight. The caller was ignoring the subject and started to walk more quickly down the roadway which the subject followed him down. The caller got into his vehicle and then the subject turned around. The caller requested an area check.
6:50 p.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported two transient male subjects who were yelling. The caller was unsure if they were yelling at one another or just anyone in the area.
8:04 p.m. – A caller from the Banner Lava Cap Road overpass reported a subject with fire. Enforcement was unable to reach the subject but the fire was put out safely.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:55 a.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at Melody Road reported a blue Peterbilt cattle truck was running vehicles off the road.
2:13 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported she works at the market and there was a male and female fighting in the parking lot about drugs. The subjects were possibly under the influence of something. They drove off toward the lake. The female had a bloody nose.
2:28 p.m. – A caller from Jackass Flats Road stated she just left her residence and passed a male subject who asked the caller to call law enforcement because he was lost from Grass Valley and just woke up at the address. The caller stated the subject had a black eye. The subject asked the caller for a ride and the caller declined. The caller said the subject was able to walk and had blood around his face and temple and had torn clothing.
3:46 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at La Barr Meadows reported two cars that were on her road that are following each other. The caller was concerned due to recent break-ins in the neighborhood. The caller stated the vehicles were driving in her neighborhood then left when they saw the caller.
8:08 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported that a male subject was stealing alcohol from the gas station. When an employee tried to stop him he grabbed the employee and pushed him then got into a vehicle. The subject took off quickly and nearly ran over someone. The caller had video on her phone.
9:51 p.m. – A caller from Mayflower Drive reported that items were taken from his vehicle a few hours ago. The caller parked the vehicle at the end of the driveway for guests to park and he thought someone passing by helped themselves to his belongings.
9:54 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Alta Sierra Drive reported a U-Haul truck swerving between lanes and driving into oncoming traffic.
11:29 p.m. – A caller from Cerrito Road reported a female in the bar causing a disturbance, yelling at everyone in the bar and refusing to leave.
