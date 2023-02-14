Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
10:23 a.m. – A caller from Northstar Place reported that her dog barked at approximately 8:00 that morning and upset her neighbor. The neighbor then banged on her door and started yelling and cussing at her.
1:20 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a suspicious vehicle just shot at units from an SUV. The caller was walking in a parking lot and the SUV drove on the street and was shooting an airsoft gun into the lot. The subject in the passenger seat was the shooter. Officers attempted to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful.
1:29 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject just threatened to throw a shopping cart at him.
2:11 p.m. – A caller from Ridge Road reported she was driving and a vehicle pulled in front of her and shot at her.
3:44 p.m. – A caller from Buena Vista Street reported that it looked like someone had been in a bad accident, not at the location but the airbags were deployed inside. The caller advised it did not belong to her or her neighbor.
4:10 p.m. – A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported her trailer just detached from her vehicle. The trailer was a 17-foot motorhome. Her car was in front of it and she was in the middle of the road.
4:28 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported that her dog was under her house and she believed that she was stuck. The caller asked for help catching her.
6:07 p.m. – A caller from Laurel Lane reported a neighbor dispute. The caller stated it all started when someone was speeding through the park. The caller’s cousin advised to slow down and got into a small confrontation with the subjects. The caller stated the subjects were drinking and smoking drugs and made threats toward the caller and his cousin.
7:05 p.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported transients setting up a camp outside a business, blocking the sidewalk.
7:13 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported he overheard a phone call from an employee of the business where the subject who was on the other end of the phone made a threat to kill an unknown partner. Contact was made with both the caller and the employee. The involved subjects reside in Reno.
Nevada City Police Department
9:14 a.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported that last night several vehicles had gas siphoned out of them.
1:48 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue reported an intoxicated male on foot and possibly going to hurt himself. Two additional callers reported the same.
4:48 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported that there were two male subjects in front of the location, rolling what appeared to be joints, harassing people and asking them for food.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:12 a.m. – A caller from Richmond, California, reported she was worried about her wife in Richmond. She was transferred to Richmond Police.
10:31 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a loose cow that almost got hit in the roadway.
12:43 p.m. – A caller from Auburn Road reported an abandoned calf.
3:37 p.m. – A caller from Kentucky Flat Road reported that squatters on the property have been ordered to leave within 30 day due to a court vacate notice. The squatters were taking items off the property including a well pump and green house equipment, and a pressure tank that do not belong to them.
7:02 p.m. – A caller from Broken Oak Court reported a disturbance between the caller and a friend that the caller has allowed to keep her property at his house and she was “taking her sweet time.”
8:59 p.m. – A caller from La Cuesta Trail reported a neighbor was losing it, causing a disturbance, and shooting off a gun while yelling “get off my land.” Contact was made with both parties and it was determined no shots were fired and no crime of criminal threats.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:32 p.m. – A caller from Golden Gate reported she heard a woman screaming for help on the property and she found subjects who went inside a storage unit and closed the door. The subject then followed the caller to see where she was going.
2:26 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at McKnight Way reported a black lab running down the highway against traffic.
4:03 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported six or seven drunk subjects harassing passengers as they board and get off the bus.
7:47 p.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported a male walking up and down the street, yelling and screaming. The caller was advised that GVPD had already been out with the male that day.
11:16 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane requested a welfare check on a transient male who was sleeping outside the business with no shoes or pants on.
Nevada City Police Department
2:12 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject passed out at a traffic light.
5:15 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a subject keeps coming into the business and causing a disturbance. The caller stated the subject had moved on to another business and was kicked out of there too before heading into yet another business.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
11:05 p.m. – A caller from Dog Bar Road reported a black and white pig loose in the area. The caller advised neighbors were trying to catch the pig and knew where it belonged.
2:21 p.m. – A caller from Ball Road reported that their neighbor was shooting paintballs in the direction of their home. The caller had a few questions about the situation.
2:42 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported an ex-employer just swerved at him in his vehicle and almost ran him off the road.
3:53 p.m.- A caller from Bradford Drive reported someone was using CraigsList to put up a scam regarding a house she has in Sacramento. The caller contacted Sacramento Police who advised her she needed to contact her local law enforcement. The caller stated a subject posted her house that was on Zillow onto CraigsList attempting to scam people.
9:34 p.m. – A caller from Brunswick Drive reported a male and female with a spotlight looking into houses in the area. The caller was standing in his front yard with a loaded gun that has rubber bullets. The two were not on the property anymore but the caller could still see them. The caller was asked to put the firearm away.
11:48 p.m. – A caller from Countryside Ranch Road reported her dog locked her out of her vehicle and she was unable to get a tow company to go out to her home.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
8:44 a.m. – A female called 911 and was speaking nonsense about the FBI and the phone shouldn’t work because that’s what has been tapped. Dispatch could not get the female to stop talking to see if there was an emergency and the caller hung up.
1:33 p.m. – A caller from Taylorville Road requested law enforcement response after a dine and dash. The subjects had advised they were going to get their wallet.
6:05 p.m. – A caller from Mainhart Drive reported a suspicious vehicle pulling up in front of her residence since Feb. 8. The caller stated that on this day, someone pulled up and started taking pictures of her residence.
8:04 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported an intoxicated driver going at a slow rate of speed on the highway, swerving, with no lights on.
8:41 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a group of people smoking crack.
Nevada City Police Department
10:37 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported he was walking toward the store and said he was harassed and pushed by a transient in the area. The subjects were contacted and stated the caller had harassed them and spoke “fighting words.” The caller was contacted; neither party wished to press charges.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:09 p.m. – A caller from Purdon Road reported ongoing landlord/tenant issues. The caller said her bank diary is missing. The caller also wanted to report satanic rituals and possible bank fraud. The caller called back and advised her diary was back in her room when she got off the phone and her door was locked.
3:26 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 reported a gold cart driving on the highway. An additional caller an older male in a golf cart with a dog on the highway.
11:51 p.m. – A caller from Treasure Box Road said he thought people were trespassing on his property, trying to take his dirt bikes. An additional caller reported people had a ladder in front of a window. The caller thought the people were trying to get on top of the caller’s roof.
—Jennifer Nobles