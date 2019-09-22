Nevada County Police Blotter: Callers complain about ‘crap’ music, call dispatcher ‘butthead’

Grass Valley Police Department

Friday

12:04 p.m. — A caller from Buena Vista and Mohawk streets reported illegal dumping and human waste.

12:34 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Richardson Street reported the theft of a bike.

1:42 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Brunswick Road reported a man cutting bushes with two knives. He was gone when an officer arrived.

2:10 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 800 block of East Main Street reported the theft of a rented vehicle.

2:43 p.m. — Several callers from Slate Creek and Ridge roads reported hearing 100 gunshots, possibly target practice.

2:51 p.m. — A woman reported the loss or theft of $700 in the 100 block of West Main Street the night she was arrested.

3:18 p.m. — A caller from Neal and High streets reported four juveniles vandalizing freshly poured concrete.

7:01 p.m. — A caller from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported an assault.

7:19 p.m. — A caller from the 1200 block of Sutton Way reported the theft of bikes.

9:01 p.m. — A caller from the 100 block of Pleasant Street reported a man urinating in the bushes.

10:56 p.m. — A man from the 800 block of Sutton Way reported a man chasing his car, trying to spit on him. A man was arrested on suspicion of battery.

Saturday

3:24 a.m. — A man from Old Tunnel and Brunswick roads reported a man had dropped him and his “homegirl” off and stole their property.

11:06 a.m. — A caller from a business in the 900 block of Sutton Way reported a man trying to leave without paying a $5,000 bill. He was contacted and agreed to pay.

2:13 p.m. — A caller from the library reported a man and woman going into the bathroom with heroin. They were gone when an officer arrived.

6:36 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Crown Point Circle reported a burglary to a vehicle with the window broken out and a purse stolen.

9:36 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of Mill Street reported two drunken men refusing to leave, in front of the business drinking from bottles stashed in their back pockets. At 10:05 p.m., a caller reported a drunken man fell and was bleeding. At 10:59 p.m., a caller reported that a man who had been asked to leave was in front of the business and acting strange. He was arrested on suspicion of resisting arrest and violating probation, and a woman was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public.

9:55 p.m. — A caller from a business in the 100 block of East Main Street reported two women in a physical fight.

11:17 p.m. — A caller from South Church and Neal streets reported a woman jumping from roof to roof. No one could be located.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Friday

4:32 a.m. — A woman reported receiving scary sexual calls from a man claiming to know where she lives.

11:50 a.m. — A caller from Kenwood Drive reported someone selling weapons at a garage sale.

12:10 p.m. — A caller from Bar Hill Road reported a person shooting pigeons.

1:58 p.m. — A caller from Auburn Road reported a trespasser cut a fence to access a creek.

2:19 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported having been scammed with Target gift cards.

2:36 p.m. — A caller from Still Road reported a suspicious vehicle in a field. The registered owner did not know how it got there and would pick it up.

4 p.m. — A caller from Broken Oak Court reported a theft.

4:45 p.m. — A caller from Fair Oaks Drive reported the theft of garbage cans.

5:01 p.m. — A caller from Banner Quaker Hill Road and Reindeer Drive reported the theft of batteries, fuel and tools.

5:34 p.m. — A caller from Gold Hill and Footwall drives reported having been bitten by a Ridgeback dog on the trail.

6:01 p.m. — A man from Lake Vera-Purdon Road reported a man assaulted him. He was bleeding but did not need medical attention. Another caller reported a man had disabled the power in the residence. A report was taken.

7:08 p.m. — A caller from Cassidy Court reported illegal camping.

Saturday

3:05 a.m. — A caller from Quail Creek Road and Cortez Court reported four or five juveniles running through yards, possibly trying to break into vehicles. No one was located. At 3:53 a.m., a caller from Cortez Court reported five people in the area, in the bushes and possibly on a roof. A man was arrested on a warrant.

10:41 a.m. — A boy reported a man grabbed him by his hoodie and it choked him.

4:21 p.m. — A man from Butler Road reported a loud party going on for hours. At 5:13 p.m., he reported that no one showed up and asked, “So where are you butthead,” and hung up. A woman from the same residence reported juveniles were drinking and she shouldn’t have to listen to this “crap” music. It was making her dog upset. She then called the dispatchers “pieces of s–t.” She sounded very drunk.

5:48 p.m. — A caller from Lima Rica Drive reported two men in a physical fight following a collision. No charges were requested.

6:04 p.m. — A man from Lake Wildwood Drive reported an online fraud after allowing online access to his computer.

8:14 p.m. — A caller from Highway 20 and Los Altos Lane reported hearing three loud bangs at an illegal marijuana operation. At 10:39 p.m., he reported hearing two more gunshots and threatened to handle it himself.

Nevada City Police Department

Friday

10:55 a.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported the theft of a license plate.

Saturday

3:57 p.m. — A caller from York and North Pine streets reported a drunken man yelling racial slurs. He was arrested on suspicion of being drunk in public and violating probation.

— Liz Kellar