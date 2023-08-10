Tuesday
Grass Valley Police Department
8:39 a.m. – A caller from Mill Street reported a bunch of women’s underwear out front. The caller wanted to make sure they weren’t “evidence.”
11:23 a.m. – A caller from Sacramento reported he wanted to submit a tip and wants to help law enforcement go under cover to bust a federal level illegal farm, and he bought crystal and fentanyl previously.
1:59 p.m. – A caller from Whiting Street requested contact be made regarding transients camping in a field at the location and she had had enough of it, and would call every day until something is done. The caller stated the transients needed to be moved along.
6:22 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 at Dorsey Drive reported two chairs blocking the off ramp. An additional caller reported the same.
8:27 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported her tires were slashed after a Trump rally.
Nevada City Police Department
5:05 a.m. – A caller from Lower Grass Valley Road reported a truck pulling a skid steer was dragging chains and causing sparks on the roadway.
4:11 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject choked him. The caller advised the subject had bells and was dressed “like Indiana Jones,” and had hatchets and knives.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
2:33 a.m. – A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported a male going around the neighborhood yelling and shining lights into houses.
9:47 a.m. – A caller from Orchard Springs Road reported a subject on a bike “ransacking” mailboxes. The caller advised the subject kept opening mailboxes and it has been an ongoing issue.
11:12 a.m. – A caller from North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road reported a two-stroke Banshee that was possibly stolen and painted gold. The caller thought it was stolen and the subject ran out of gas and left it there.
12:07 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported kids selling lemonade and creating a hazard for drivers.
3:42 p.m. – A caller from Jones Bar Road reported a bad smelling fridge that was tied up.
8:35 p.m. – A caller from Maidu Avenue reported threats to blow up the sheriff’s office. When asked to confirm the threat, the caller advised affirmative. The caller refused to give her number or name.
—Jennifer Nobles