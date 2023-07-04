Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
11:34 a.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported her cat was locked inside her vehicle.
12:56 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a dog in a hot car. The dog appeared…hot .
7:17 p.m. – A caller from Brighton Street reported a male subject pushing a cart in the roadway and shouting to himself. The caller thought the subject may have been under the influence.
8:48 p.m. – A caller from Bank Street reported a group of eight to 12 vagabonds setting up in the park. The caller advised they were smoking out of bongs.
Nevada City Police Department
9:25 a.m. – A caller from Church Street reported a male who wasn’t supposed to be driving drove to court.
11:37 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported they were nearly hit by a wrong way driver. The driver turned around and advised the caller she can’t see at night and needed to follow the caller to an address she gave. The caller led her there but then left because it was out of the way.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
9:15 a.m. – A caller from Table Meadow Road reported being chased by a neighbor’s aggressive dogs while riding their horse.
1:05 p.m. – A caller from Lakeshore North reported a deer was attacking the caller’s dog. The caller thought the deer might be sick.
2:10 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported a male selling flags and other items. When the caller asked the male if he had a permit, the male yelled at the caller.
5:36 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20 at Penn Valley Drive reported he was the victim of a hit and run. The caller stated a vehicle hit him head on, then continued down the road toward Penn Valley.
6:23 p.m. – A caller from Black Road requested help catching his pig who was on his neighbor’s property. The pig was currently fighting with a horse.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:07 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street found an ankle monitor and wanted to turn it in.
4:27 p.m. – A caller from Tinloy Street reported a male subject just pushed someone on a skateboard. The caller stated the male was screaming at others at the bus stop. An additional caller reported he was assaulted at the bus stop.
6:34 p.m. – A caller from Olympia Park Road reported a female suspect started an altercation with the caller. The suspect was threatening to beat up the caller.
Nevada City Police Department
8:49 p.m. – A caller from Boulder Street reported a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and crossing over the double yellow line. The vehicle was traveling at approximately 80 miles per hour.
10:32 p.m. – A caller from Pittsburg Road advised he had just heard what sounded like two gunshots in the area. One sounded like a pistol, and the other a shotgun.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:55 a.m. – A caller from Tahoe-Pyramid Trail reported a male on the trail with a handgun. Per the caller, the male was acting suspicious but wasn’t making threats but the male was not dressed for hiking or biking.
2:29 p.m. – CalFire had a walk-in reporting a female with a broken leg somewhere between Fuller and Lindsey Lakes.
4:18 p.m. – A caller from Newtown Road reported someone approached him while he was on a grader and was yelling loudly at him. The caller said the subject stated they were sick and then coughed in his face very close.
6:25 p.m. – A caller from Hoyts Crossing reported a 43-year-old female who was floating downstream and the caller could no longer see her. An additional caller reported four people and a dog who got swept away from the crossing.
6:41 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a male subject or a body was unresponsive in the driveway of the address. The caller was scared to go outside and check on the male. The caller reported there was a bicycle lying next to the male.
9:07 p.m. – A caller from Pine Knoll Road reported she was assaulted by her renter after asking for the rent money. The caller advised the male subject had his hands around her neck, and she was having arm and back pain.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
7:09 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported the ATM machine did not give him his money.
11:15 a.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male throwing trash into the street.
5:22 p.m. – A caller from Colfax Avenue reported an animal carrier left unattended in a park & ride lot and the caller was concerned that there may be a an unattended/overheated animal inside.
Nevada City Police Department
7:09 a.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported two charging stations were vandalized.
12:06 a.m. – A caller from Pittsburg Road reported that her daughter was coming home from the movies and they saw a body on the side of the roadway. The subject appeared to be female and unresponsive.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
11:46 a.m. – A caller from Blackberry Trail reported mail not belonging in the area appeared to have been dumped in the caller’s group mailboxes. Per the caller, the mail appeared to be stolen.
1:08 p.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported an unsafe driver with a trailer unable to support the boat. It looked like it was about to fall off.
2:41 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra requested help following a dispute. The caller saw a post for free items on Facebook and picked them up, then posted them for sale. The caller said the original poster was now harassing them.
4:09 p.m. – A caller from South Yuba River bridge reported a horse in the middle of the roadway. An additional caller reported the horse was on the northbound side of the highway and was running down toward the river.
6:47 p.m. – A caller from Martis Peak Road reported a large rave was about to start.
11:14 p.m. – A caller from Starduster Drive reported he thought someone was in a neighboring vacant house. The caller advised a vehicle showed up and left but the caller believed the subject was in the house with a flashlight.
