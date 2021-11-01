Nevada County police blotter: Caller wants to know why trailer with boat parked for several weeks

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

5:26 a.m. — A caller at King Hiram Drive and Searls Avenue reported three vehicles blocking the roadway that would prevent emergency vehicle access. Caller stated there were seven vehicles, though four left. Remaining vehicles include a camper and two large trucks. Caller believes people are camping inside.

11:44 a.m. — A caller at Searls Avenue and Sacramento Street reported a boat on a trailer had been on the roadway for several weeks. Caller did not request it be towed, but asked why it had been there so long.

3:31 p.m. — A caller At Zion Street reported a subject, who had possibly been drinking, threatening the caller and moving the caller’s items. Caller advised renters on same property are upset with the caller’s vehicles blocking driveway.

6:42 p.m. — A juvenile caller at Searls Avenue reported a man in a black shirt yelling obscenities at him and his friends as they rode their bikes. Caller stated subject was chasing one of his friends.





6:42 p.m. — A caller at Zion and Sacramento streets reported a heated verbal battle between a male and a female. Caller then reported a male was yelling profanities heard in a lower baseball field.

Saturday

10:31 a.m. — A caller at Chief Kelly Drive And Redbud Way reported a subject camping in a white Ford Van on the property directly cross the street for the last week. It was unknown if they were property owners, but the caller said the property is for sale.

8:08 p.m. — A caller at Sacramento and Prospect streets reported a male transient was trying to hit her vehicle and then tried to hit her. Subject was a white male adult last seen wearing all black. Caller left with no damage and didn’t want to make a report, but wanted law enforcement to know the actions were serious business.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

12:49 p.m. — A caller at East Broad Street and North Pine Street reported a Cruise America RV with a Florida plate with no one associated with it that had been there since Tuesday.

3:44 p.m. A caller at Helling Way reported a man in all black with a black backpack yelling obscenities at a library children’s event.

Saturday

9:16 p.m. — A caller at East Broad and Bennett streets reported a black pickup and a black sedan blocking his driveway and parked in a red zone. He couldn’t access his garage.

11:01 p.m. — A caller at Commercial Street and North Pine Street reported a loud party, and requested subjects tone it down.

— William Roller