Nevada County police blotter: Caller wants restraining order against trespassing neighbors

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

4:16 a.m. — A caller from Amber Street and Silver Leaf Drive requested a restraining order against her neighbors for trespassing since 2012. They were outside throwing rocks at her window. A male voice was heard asking what the caller was doing.

11:57 a.m. — A caller at Sunnyvale Lane and Grandpas Place said a friend staying with her was screaming from her room and the subject was off her medications.

12:06 p.m. — A caller from Rollins Park Drive reported the theft of keys to a rental vehicle, a white Elantra, that occurred between Saturday night and Monday.

1:46 p.m. — A caller at Foxfire Way reported a trespasser on his property with unknown people inside the building squatting.





7:08 p.m. — A caller from Space Street and Satellite Drive reported mail dumped at his address by a white, two-door truck at 5 p.m. He returned the mail to its owner, who said his mail is being stolen. Dispatch promised extra patrols.

— William Roller