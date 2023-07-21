Wednesday
Grass Valley Police Department
6:47 a.m. – A report was taken from a caller on North Church Street for a bat bite.
11:38 a.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive reported a female passed out for approximately two hours. The caller did not believe it was a medical issue, and requested she be moved along.
2:55 p.m. – A caller from Maryland Drive reported a burglary to the residence. The caller believed the suspect was looking for a weapon that the caller had been trying to sell.
8:00 p.m. – A caller from Central Avenue reported the theft of a Sno-Cone machine, computer equipment, tents, and chairs taken from a gated area.
Nevada City Police Department
8:22 a.m. – A caller from Willow Valley Road reported a skunk ran up to her the prior day and she fell and broke her wrist. She believed the skunk was possibly rabid and felt it possibly bite her.
12:41 p.m. – A caller from Coyote Street reported she was scammed out of $1,000. She paid hackers to get her account back from them and they didn’t give it to her. The caller was encouraged to contact her bank to have the charges reversed.
3:49 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street stated “I’m having a problem with these guys; get someone here quick” before disconnecting.
6:27 p.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported a neighbor took down part of the caller’s fence and put a lock on it.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
12:52 a.m. – A caller from Newtown Road reported a female racing up and down in an unknown vehicle yelling expletives out the window.
8:51 a.m. – A caller from Wolf Creek Road reported six pigs in his backyard. The caller did not know where they belong.
11:30 a.m. – A caller from Honey Hollow Road reported her dog is a free spirit and likes to get out of her yard and visit the kids next door. The caller stated they keep feeding him and it has created a bad habit for the dog. The caller would like Animal Control to speak to the neighbor and ask them to stop feeding him, and to call her immediately when he is over there.
7:22 p.m. – A call from Citrus Heights Police Department requested an area check at Bowman Lake for a missing family. The subjects are from the Ukraine. While on the line, contact was made with the husband.
7:48 p.m. – A caller from Bitney Springs Road reported a tree down in the roadway, blocking both lanes.
— Jennifer Nobles