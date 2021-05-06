Nevada County police blotter: Caller upset police didn’t make arrest

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

1:31 p.m. — A caller near a business on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported that someone had pulled a knife on them. The caller was upset that apparently police who initially responded to the incident had not arrested the other individual.

2:48 p.m. — A caller from the 300 block of Cambridge Court reported the theft of of five solar panels. It was unclear whether the solar panels had been stolen from the caller’s residence or from somewhere else.

4:20 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 600 block of Freeman Lane requested police assistance due to what the caller characterized as ongoing harassment by the business’ private security detail.

6:50 p.m. — A caller from the 1000 block of Sutton Way reported receiving a threatening message from another man related to a road rage incident. The caller said that the other man had threatened to shoot him two weeks ago after that incident, and had just now driven by the caller’s work, honked at him, and sped off. The man’s vehicle was described as a black GMC SUV.

8:45 p.m. — A caller from a business on the 100 block of Brentwood Drive reported a man screaming and making threats toward staff and clients in the parking lot outside the business. The man was contacted and eventually arrested by Grass Valley police, and a white Nissan SUV the man had been driving was towed from the scene.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

2:15 p.m. — A caller near Nomad and Del Mar ways said that she was riding her horse when she was approached by a man who she said behaved in a threatening manner, telling her that he had guns and dogs.

6:07 p.m. — A woman calling from a residence on Rices Crossing Road reported that she was being harassed by her landlord, whom the caller said had violated a prior restraining order against the woman and was acting aggressively. The caller said that the landlord had made a “charging” motion toward the woman’s car earlier in the day, and had also driven a tractor close by the woman’s residence and flipped her off.

9:21 p.m. — A man calling from Myers Place, near Arctic Owl Road, reported that two men who were both driving silver BMWs had tried to kill him by running him off the road. The caller added that at least one of the men was carrying a gun.

11:44 p.m. — A woman calling from North Ponderosa Way, near North Sarzac Lane and Bitney Springs Road, reported that her neighbor had threatened to kill her with a firearm. The woman added that the neighbor had walked around the caller’s house, cutting holes in her walls and had turned off her power.

— Stephen Wyer