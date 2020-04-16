Nevada County police blotter: Caller upset planes allowed to poison him with chemtrails

Grass Valley Police Department

Wednesday

10:42 a.m. — A caller in the 200 block of South Church Street requested an officer because of mail theft.

3:13 p.m. — A caller near South Auburn and Bank streets reported a homeless woman panhandling.

4:20 p.m. — A caller at Tinloy and Bank streets reported a female transient defecated on the side of a building.

4:42 p.m. — A caller in the 300 block of Sutton Way reported a white striped, older police car speeding and driving recklessly. The car’s driver had tried to do doughnuts in a movie theater parking lot.

5:42 p.m. — A caller in the 100 block of East Main Street reported a man walking while holding a machete. Another caller at 6:25 p.m. reported a shirtless man holding a machete at Highway 49 and West Empire Street.

Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Wednesday

7:43 a.m. — A caller on Cedar Way reported that her neighbor had been playing the trumpet all night.

11:11 a.m. — A caller near Highway 20 and Pleasant Valley Road reported the driver of a gray Chrysler with a paper license plate stopped in the middle of the road, got out of his vehicle and punched the driver of a blue Nissan.

11:28 a.m. — A caller on Combie Road reported a man, who’d been crying earlier that day, had been harassing business owners and making threats.

11:42 a.m. — A caller near the Sierra County line said he was upset that airplane are allowed to fly and poison him with chemtrails. Dispatch told the caller that the Sheriff’s Office had no control over planes. The caller then hung up.

12:52 p.m. — A caller on Back Bone Road, near Snow Tent Road, reported that someone tried to cut a lock and that a gate was open. The caller had locked the gate the night before.

2:49 p.m. — A caller near a bar in North San Juan reported a man lost consciousness after a fight. The man was bleeding from his neck and unable to stand.

3:15 p.m. — A caller on North Ponderosa Way, near Bitney Springs Road, reported mail theft.

4:46 p.m. — A caller on Running Horse Road reported that his neighbor had been calling him names for the past half hour. The neighbor could be heard yelling in the background.

5:45 p.m. — A caller on Bitney Springs Road, near Gold Fork Road, reported all the mailboxes were open and mail was missing.

6:09 p.m. — A caller on Cedar Way reported that a neighbor had started playing the trumpet and yelling in his front yard.

9:57 p.m. — A caller on Golden Avenue reported a man in his underwear approached her house and said he had a knife. He later was at Allison Ranch Road, by Wolf Creek, swinging something and yelling at himself.

Nevada City Police Department

Wednesday

11:48 a.m. — A caller near Coyote Street and Highway 49 reported that a “meth head” made threats toward him after he camped on Sugarloaf Mountain. The suspect told the caller he wasn’t allowed to camp in the area. In a second call the caller said he was in a dispute, but didn’t need an officer. He added that he grows legal marijuana, and wanted it noted he’s offering free food delivery services.

8:17 p.m. — A caller on Coyote Street reported mail theft.

10:55 p.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported a bicycle theft. She refused to give her name, saying the last time this happened officers chastised her for calling 911.

— Alan Riquelmy