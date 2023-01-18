Grass Valley Police Department
11:15 a.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported finding a blue and white Schwinn bicycle in the shrubs that had been there for several days. The caller thought it may have been stolen.
11:15 a.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported finding a blue and white Schwinn bicycle in the shrubs that had been there for several days. The caller thought it may have been stolen.
2:20 p.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported an intoxicated subject stumbling around outside the business. While on the line, the caller stated the subject was walking around to the back of the building.
5:16 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a male subject had been wandering around all day, causing problems and had been asked to leave but was still making people uncomfortable.
7:33 p.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported an intoxicated male yelling and causing a disturbance.
11:30 p.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road reported a large pot hole, approximately one foot by two feet in front of the location. Road cones were set up to warn motorists.
Nevada City Police Department
1:11 a.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a male customer got aggressive and was escorted out.
7:50 a.m. – A caller from South Pine Street reported transients were playing loud rap music outside her house but had moved on. The caller advised she felt like she was living in San Francisco.
2:05 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a vehicle parked on the sidewalk, making pedestrians walk in the roadway.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
1:42 a.m. – A caller from Little Valley Road reported gas theft suspects were leaving. The pair had stolen gas from a U-Haul truck. An unknown amount of fuel had been taken.
11:12 a.m. – A caller from Pleasant Valley Road reported a motorhome and horse trailer broken down in the roadway.
12:28 p.m. – An emergency call was out to County Roads. On Pleasant Valley Road and Rices Crossing Road there was a mudslide that was getting bigger and blocking the roadway.
2:40 p.m. – A caller from Glen Meadow Drive reported a tall tree that looked to be close to falling over, threatening three houses.
4:00 p.m. – A caller from Poma Lane reported windows were broken out of the property and he was not sure yet if tools or other items were stolen.
4:27 p.m. – A caller from Quaker Hill Cross Road reported ongoing issues with trespassers. The caller wanted it documented that she had a bunch of people sledding on her property and someone took photos. She advised she had placed new No Trespassing signs.
4:47 p.m. – A caller from Burma Road reported multiple vehicles spun out in both lanes.
5:20 p.m. – A caller from Baker Downs reported the theft of money by a former partner.
—Jennifer Nobles
Live scanner feed here: