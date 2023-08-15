Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
4:56 a.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported there was an open gate at the animal shelter.
6:23 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a male subject throwing rocks at passing motorists. An additional caller reported the same male was damaging items and had a large metal rod in his hand.
7:38 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient male physically attacking a female. The male had just destroyed a fire hydrant. The subject continued walking in the area, destroying property as he went.
Nevada City Police Department
7:26 p.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a female subject sitting in the doorway of a business with a bottle of vodka. The subject was vomiting and the caller thought someone should check on her or take away the alcohol.
1:51 a.m. – A reporting party off of Highway 20 near Harmony Ridge Road reported subject climbed over her fence the other night. She also stated she wants peace and quiet for her cats final few nights.
10:20 a.m – A reporting party off of Horseshoe Lane requested mobile crisis team assistance with her mother experiencing hallucinations, bursts of anger, believes she can read people’s minds and is being attacked spiritually.
10:46 a.m. – A caller off of McCourtney Road reported mistreatment of the ponies at the fair, no breaks for hours. Ponies are tired.
11:04 a.m. – A male and a female were arrested off of Allison Ranch Road after someone was reported breaking into a home. A car and a truck were in the driveway and his mother is on scene but does not know if someone is in the house. The mother left and assistance from GVPD was requested to help with a perimeter.
2:14 p.m. – A caller off of North Cherry Creek Road reported a tri-color border collie chasing his cats and said he would shoot the dog if not picked up. The dog was reunited with owner. Warning issued.
3:46 p.m. – Fair security requested law enforcement to the Budweiser Stage area, unknown need.
5:28 p.m. – A caller off of Round Mountain Ranch Road reported she was being chased by a quad. She thought he was possibly out of gas and made contact with the male who stated she had been speeding. The caller stated she was leaving and the subject began chasing after her on his quad.
7:36 p.m. – A 911 caller reported an elderly male in a wheelchair in the roadway along Rough and Ready Highway and Highway 20.
7:39 p.m. – A reporting party off of Woolman Lane reported a Rabid Skunk on the property.
8:24 p.m. – A caller off of McCourtney Road reported an intoxicated female near the bathroom.
10:32 p.m. – A caller off of Highway 49 in North San Juan reported seeing fireworks being lit off across from the area of the bar parking lot.
10:43 p.m. – An assault was reported when a caller at the Nevada County Fairgrounds reported subjects pepper sprayed in the beer garden. A report was taken.
10:59 p.m. – A caller at the Nevada County Fairgrounds reported a physical altercation close to the Zipper ride.
11:58 p.m. – A reporting party off of McCourtney Road advised that his fiance left him at the fair and took his wallet. He does not know anyone in town to call and get a ride from and is unable to pay for a Lyft or Uber and is requesting to be taken back to his residence on Wolf Mountain Road. The person was put on a list.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
7:36 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female dumped unknown liquids into the caller’s vehicle about a week prior at the same location.
12:15 p.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported her mail was being stolen and gas was being siphoned out of her vehicle.
6:14 p.m. – A caller from Segsworth Way reported her enemy has been doing black magic on her without her permission and has been putting potions in her vehicle.
Nevada City Police Department
7:44 a.m. – A caller from Uren Street reported a bad smell in the air.
12:06 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported there was a neighbor blocking the driveway with his vehicle and was refusing to move it.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
1:04 a.m. – A female came to the reporting party’s door at a mobile home park off of Highway 49 near Lode Line Way saying she was beat up. The reporting party advised her to go to the office of the park and wait for help.
6:49 a.m. – A caller reported a male walking down the road wearing socks but no shoes and stated it looks like he’s had a hard time.
7:47 a.m. – A reporting party reported ongoing issues with a dog on the caller’s property off of Dog Bar Road. The owner of the dog came for his dog but left without it as the reporting party refused to give the dog to its owner as the dog was supposed to be rehomed after killing the caller’s chickens.
9:20 a.m. – The owner of a dog off of Dog Bar Road is on the line requesting assistance in getting his dog back as the neighbors won’t give it back. A report was taken.
9:44 a.m. – A call for followup regarding the next step for pressing charges occurred at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
10:41 a.m. – A reporting party off of Tippy Way reported an ill skunk in her yard rolling in the dirt seizing.
1:41 p.m. – A 911 caller from the Yuba River reported he was bit by a snake, unknown if it was venomous as it was in the water. While LAN line, the caller pulled into station 84 off of Coyote Street.
5:15 p.m. – A 911 caller off of McCourtney Road requested traffic control near the Fairgrounds regarding property lane usage.
5:45 p.m. – An intoxicated woman was reported at the woman’s restroom near the KNCO booth at the fair. She was unable to be located.
5:48 p.m. – A caller off of Niels Meade Drive reported the marijuana plants are still on her property that she needs to sell and wants them removed.
5:50 p.m. – An intoxicated woman was located by the KNCO booth at the fair and assisted.
7:18 p.m. — A caller from Rough & Ready Highway reported her neighbors’ three dogs were on her property and the dogs have killed goats in the past, and the caller was worried.
9:07 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported her iPhone 12 was stolen in front of the main entry of the fair gate.
9:49 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a missing child near the marigolds.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
7:47 a.m. – A caller from North Church Street was out with PG&E and wanted an escort to investigate possible energy theft from a neighbor.
8:51 p.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported a mannequin on a bicycle laying in the roadway.
9:19 p.m. – A caller from Castlemont Drive reported she took a photo of her neighbor’s surveillance camera and now the photo was missing from her phone.
Nevada City Police Department
12: 27 a.m. – A caller from Spring Street reported their backpack was stolen the previous night but had an Apple Airtag in it, and it was tracking to an address in Nevada City. The caller was very intoxicated and didn’t realize his friend had his backpack. The backpack was located and returned to its owner.
7:34 p.m. – A caller from Commercial Street reported a female camped out in the bathroom, smoking crack in the middle of the floor. The woman was described as having red hair and shaving cream on her legs.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
12:19 a.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a male subject acting like they were not going to leave the fairgrounds.
8:51 a.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported a subject kept walking into the store and stealing things. The subject had an open cut on his arm, along with track marks. The caller wanted them to move along. Some of the merchandise was returned or paid for.
7:38 p.m. – A caller from Spenceville Road requested a welfare check on a woman who was pushing a wheelchair toward the highway. The caller asked if she was okay and she said yes, she was just getting things she needed.
11:44 p.m. – A caller from McCourtney Road reported a male subject hanging onto the school bus trying to go to Nevada Union. The subject also kept walking in front of the bus. On call back, the subject was running alongside the bus.
