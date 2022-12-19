Nevada County Police Blotter: Caller upset by 5:30 a.m. leaf blower

Friday

Grass Valley Police Department

5:33 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a subject outside using a leaf blower. The caller requested the subject be advised to stop because of the hour.

8:25 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported transients have broken into the gated area attached to the building and have belongings spread out on the grounds including something wrapped in foil, possibly drugs.

9:04 a.m. – A caller from Lucas Lane reported they were a property owner and were reporting vandalism including an arson attempt by a tenant who was just evicted.

12:43 p.m. – A caller from Glenbrook Drive reported a neighbor was parking their RV where it is making it difficult for the caller to pull into their driveway.

1:01 p.m. – A caller from Candy Lane reported that she gave a transient some money the previous day and told her her name and now she felt the woman was trying to use her information.

3:51 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a driver that was tailgating and weaving in and out of lanes.

4:03 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported the theft of a sweater. After talking to the caller it was determined they didn’t know the suspect, and it was possibly a mistake as the suspect did purchase other items.

6:19 p.m. – A caller from North Church Street reported multiple vehicles parked in the red zone.

10:55 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a female they had asked to leave was refusing to do so, was taking pictures of the bartenders, and threw a glass against the wall.

Nevada City Police Department

1:13 a.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported she was locked out of her room and staff from the business did not appear to be on site. The caller was advised she would need to contact hotel staff.

10:16 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported finding a green Schwinn bicycle on top of a pile of garbage, in case it was reported stolen. If not, the caller wanted to keep it. However the true owner of the bike was identified.

12:40 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a woman standing out in the roadway talking to herself.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

7:59 a.m. – A caller from Alexandra Way reported finding a package that read “fentanyl” and she wanted it picked up. The caller did not know how the package got there.

11:33 a.m. – A caller from Thornberry Way reported four small dogs running at large on the street: one Frenchie, one poodle, one border collie, and one blonde shepherd-type. The caller reported it was an ongoing issue and was concerned the dogs might get hit by a car while out on the street.

1:38 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra requested assistance regarding how many cats she can own.

3:24 p.m. – A caller from Truckee Airport Road reported a truck driven by a possibly intoxicated driver that had hit two cars in the parking lot so far.

5:15 p.m. – A caller from Squirrel Creek Road reported a female went into the store, broke multiple items, then left.

8:08 p.m. – A caller from Scotts Flat Road reported a lost Siberian husky with a collar bearing its name “Tahoe.”

8:20 p.m. – A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a vehicle on the side of the roadway, with a subject who appeared to be lying on the ground next to the vehicle.

Saturday

Grass Valley Police Department

6:48 a.m. – A caller from Plaza Drive reported transients behind the building with a campfire going. The caller was concerned because he had gas lines behind the business.

6:21 p.m. – A caller from Bank Street reported a large group of skateboarders in the parking lot that were yelling at customers.

Nevada City Police Department

1:16 p.m. – A caller stated his vehicle was towed from a Zion Street address approximately two months ago. The caller then stated that the tow company told him they sold the vehicle. The caller said he tried calling the tow company to get information on what he owes and the company advised him to contact law enforcement.

2:56 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue stated he was staying at a hotel with his paralegal and the caller said he accidentally put one of his items in a tote bin that she put into storage. The caller stated the other subject is also insisting on getting some money from the caller to get his documents.

6:42 p.m. – A caller from Zion Street reported a male subject running around with no shirt on yelling, screaming, and smashing things. An additional caller reported the same, adding that the male was screaming at passing cars. The subject was yelling about people breaking into his residence.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

12:07 a.m. – A caller from Brewer Road reported someone knocked on her door five times, loudly. The caller was startled as she was not expecting anyone.

11:42 a.m. – A caller from Wallis Drive reported a subject laying face down in the roadway next to a vehicle. Ten minutes later, the caller called back saying that the subject got back into his vehicle and left the area.

1:24 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported ATVs driving and getting stuck on ice on the roadway and blocking traffic.

1:55 p.m. – A caller from Big Oak Drive reported he and his wife are in a partnership with the caller’s son and the son’s girlfriend and the partnership involves ownership of pigs. The caller stated that the son’s girlfriend just made mention to the caller’s attorney that she will claim that the caller and his wife stole the pigs.

7:10 p.m. – A caller from Lowell Hill reported her son and husband were en route to a snow trip with a group of people they met on Facebook. The caller hadn’t heard from her husband or son since 11 a.m. On call back, the caller said she spoke with her husband. and they were okay.

9:33 p.m. – A caller from Annie Drive reported a pit bull in a black sweat shirt took off.

11:19 p.m. – A caller from Indian Springs Road reported an ongoing single shot every 10 minutes.

Sunday

Grass Valley Police Department

1:28 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a subject was just trying to break into his residence. While on the line, the caller stated the subjects were trying to go to the neighbors’.

10:59 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a suspect was in the store preparing to leave with multiple items. The caller then called back reporting the suspect left.

11:24 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported finding a dark-colored dog. The caller brought it to the police department where it became loose and was running loose in the city hall parking lot.

2:12 p.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a water leak at the main.

10:09 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way stated she was walking her dog and there was a male subject yelling about getting the IRS.

Nevada City Police Department

2:48 p.m. – A caller from Maidu Avenue reported there were multiple vehicles parked in the red zones on Cement Hill, making it very difficult for the buses to get through.

3:06 p.m. – A caller from Main Street reported she had paid money to park in the preschool lot and is blocked by a Tesla.

6:48 p.m. – A caller from Sacramento Street reported a stolen vehicle, last seen 90 minutes before the call.

Nevada County Sheriff Office

8:24 a.m. – A caller from Rough and Ready Road reported a sick squirrel in the yard, acting strange, had fallen out of it s tree, and kept falling over.

11:41 a.m. – A caller from Lime Kiln Road reported a horse in the roadway.

11:29 a.m. – A caller from Murphy Road called 911 testing her phone lines to make sure they worked, as her phone had been acting up.

2:08 p.m. – A caller from Wild Oaks Ranch Road reported she found proof that people have been on her property and she was not tripping. She also said she had proof that her phone had been tampered with and has police reports to back her up.

2:49 p.m. – A caller from Oregon Creek reported her German shepherd fell in the ice water. The caller stated she was at the aforementioned location near a nude beach.

8:55 p.m. – A caller from Oak View Lane reported a neighbor’s dog was outside and was barking nonstop. The caller was unsure if the owners were home and if they were okay.

11:13 p.m. – A caller from Clover Valley Road reported he sold an Apple watch to someone off CraigsList and the subject keeps texting him and threatening things.

— Jennifer Nobles