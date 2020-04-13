Nevada County police blotter: Caller unhappy Sheriff’s Office lets bears break into homes

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

10:56 a.m. — A caller on the 600 block of Packard Drive reported falling for a Facebook scam. The caller bought an item off an ad and never received it.

11:56 a.m. — A caller on the 100 bock of Neal Street reported a man was yelling at her in the meat section of a grocery store.

1:58 p.m. — A caller on the 300 block of Railroad Street reported a customer coughed in his face, cursed about social distancing and walked out of the store.

11:52 p.m. — A caller on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway reported two people on a bench by a deli asking people for drugs.

Saturday

3:51 p.m. — A caller on East Main Street reported his license plate was stolen.

4:57 p.m. — Two juveniles were advised to leave a park after several callers on the 400 block of Central Ave reported skateboarders were on the veteran’s wall.

Sunday

5:39 p.m. — A caller in the 200 block of Church street reported a known probationer, registered sex offender and convicted burglar was camped out behind a church’s rear door.

1:11 p.m. — A caller in the 600 block of Freeman Lane reported a man sitting in a vehicle taking pictures of store patrons. An officer spoke with the man, who said he was watching movies on his phone. The man said he’d return home.

10:35 p.m. — A caller from an unlisted location reported that her roommate coughed on her and called her names. The caller had pepper spray and said she’d use it. The roommate then said he’d get a gun, but added he can’t because he doesn’t have one.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

12:09 a.m. — A caller on Beehive Lane and Buckeye Road reported a bear in his garage. The bear left after about 20 minutes.

3:51 a.m. — A caller on Floriston Avenue and Juniper Way reported a bear broke into her laundry room and drank anti-freeze. The caller was also not happy that the Sheriff’s Office lets bears break into houses.

11:11 a.m. — A caller on Tyler Foote Crossing and Oak Tree roads reported a cow in the middle of the road. The cow was not able to be located.

2:07 p.m. — Callers on Patricia and Alexandra ways reported a completely nude woman yelling at her husband in their front yard.

Saturday

8:30 a.m. — A caller on Highway 49 and Streeter Road reported a cow eating grass on the shoulder of the road. The cow was secured.

4:37 p.m. — A caller on Lime Kiln Road reported a theft from his car while he was hiking.

Sunday

6:13 a.m. — A caller on Loma Rica Drive, near Grass Valley Avenue, reported a man and woman hitting each other.

11:15 a.m. — A caller on Silver Way, near Honeysuckle Lane, reported that she picked up a 3 year old who was playing by some water near Highway 174. The child was returned to their family.

1:15 p.m. — A caller near Oak Canyon Drive and Terrace Oaks Lane reported that it appeared some mailboxes had been broken into.

8:44 p.m. — A caller on Hilaire Road, near Rock Hill Drive, reported someone trespassing on his property. The suspect spoke gibberish to the caller when he walked outside.

11:05 p.m. — A caller near Scenic Drive and Tyler Foote Crossing Road reported a loud party for the past four hours.

11:31 p.m. — A caller on Comerate Road, near North Cherry Creek Road, reported the theft of a silver Toyota minivan.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

1:38 p.m. — A caller on Nevada Street and Highway 20 reported catching a “prowler” on video using a ladder to look into windows.

Saturday

7:23 p.m. — A driver on Broad Street was cited for suspicion of driving while under the influence.

Sunday

8:49 a.m. — A caller on Commercial Street reported finding syringes on the ground.

— John Orona and Alan Riquelmy