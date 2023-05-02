Friday
Grass Valley Police Department
1:06 a.m. – A caller from South Auburn Street reported a male subject who was creepily following them for 45 minutes. The caller didn’t want to have to fight the subject.
8:24 a.m. – A caller from Conaway Avenue reported he had too much water pressure at his house.
8:53 a.m. – A caller from East Empire Street reported a Waste Management truck drove over a stop sign, resulting in traffic issues.
1:35 p.m. – A caller from Joerschke Drive reported a transient off the backside of the parking lot on the hill. The caller stated the male subject was in his underwear nad nothing else, pacing back and forth and talking to himself.
4:39 p.m. – A caller from Bennett Street reported a subject stole decorations off her daughter’s grave. The caller requested extra patrol in the area.
9:02 p.m. – A caller from East McKnight Way reported female who was passed out in a vehicle and was now driving. The caller believed the woman was under the influence. The vehicle appeared to have a Christmas tree in the back of it.
10:08 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a male who appeared to be under the influence. The caller saw the subject with a needle cooking something. The subject was sitting on the ground with his hands shaking.
Nevada City Police Department
1:01 a.m. – A caller from Broad Street reported a male subject was causing a disturbance because his car was towed.
4:15 p.m. – A caller from Railroad Avenue requested assistance regarding ongoing issues with a landlord. The tenant had put their own locks on the doors and the landlord removed the locks and put his own locks on the doors.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
8:12 a.m. – A caller from Last Mile Drive requested the testing of a dead bat found in their backyard. The caller’s chickens were trying to eat the bat. The caller was informed that chickens don’t get rabies.
9:37 a.m. – A caller from Lakewood Lane reported her housekeeper is stealing from her.
11:56 a.m. – A caller from Penn Road reported finding a live grenade fuse. It was not attached to a grenade but the caller advised it could be dangerous.
1:42 p.m. – A caller from Grinding Rock Drive reported there was a fox or a coyote that has been in the area every night. The caller advised it was acting strangely and chased after him the previous night. The caller was informed this is baby season for foxes and the fox was more than likely protecting its babies. The caller requested it be trapped and removed.
4:04 p.m. – A caller from Sierra City reported he would like to turn himself in for a pursuit that happened the previous night. The caller didn’t know where he was, only that he was in a vacant house, he did not have a vehicle, and was going to wait outside. He stated he was not armed.
4:49 p.m. – A caller from Penn Valley Drive reported an intoxicated male who had two dogs with him. The caller stated the subject’s dog attacked another dog in the park.
5:32 p.m. – A caller from Red Dog Road reported a red SUV in the middle of the roadway and blocking traffic. An additional caller reported a male in a nearby house with blood on his face and yelling.
9:35 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at Reader Ranch reported a couple of vehicles were in the driveway and the caller heard three gunshots fired. The caller also stated that there was an unknown number of people walking around the driveway. The caller was not at the residence; it is his uncle’s residence and no one should be there.
9:47 p.m. — A caller from McCourtney Road reported a fire in the area somewhere, and stated it was a good sized glow. Cal Fire determined it was a large burn pile toward the rear of the property where a building burned down last year.
Saturday
Grass Valley Police Department
3:06 a.m. – A caller from Neal Street reported two loose dogs, somewhat contained. An additional caller advised to “make the call a little more urgent” because the dogs were going to get hit.
3:05 p.m. – A caller from Race Street reported a male hiding in the playground to avoid being jumped by two other males. The caller said, “They just robbed him.”
3:07 p.m. – A caller from East McKnight Way reported a female in a bra and hot pink pants. An additional caller reported the same, stating she was going into traffic. A third caller reported she went into a local business. A welfare check was requested.
4:26 p.m. – A caller from Alta Street reported a U-Haul truck unable to maintain lanes. The truck was headed toward Brunswick, and nearly hit a pedestrian.
7:44 p.m. – A caller from Washington Street reported two males in a vehicle who looked like they had handguns. The caller stated they were possibly violently entering the complex. The caller could hear yelling and there were children screaming and running. The caller stated the subjects went into the back door of the vehicle, pulled something out, and held it close to their chests.
Nevada City Police Department
8:22 a.m. – A caller from Nevada Street reported receiving calls from three different subjects that morning from a Bank of America phone number, all claiming to be “reps” for the bank. The subjects attempted to get her to accept several transactions. The caller became suspicious when one subject began shouting at her that she was a racist. The caller contacted Bank of America and opened a fraud investigation with them.
11:35 a.m. – A caller from West Main Street reported a female in the road stopping traffic in pink pants. The subject was pretending to shoot vehicles with a finger gun,
9:37 p.m. – A caller from Searls Avenue reported two subjects running from a business with flashlights.
11:27 p.m. – A caller from West Broad Street reported they were just punched in the face by a subject walking down the street.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
2:55 a.m. – A caller from Highway 49 reported a subject had vandalized her property and there was blood everywhere. The subject was at the bottom of the driveway screaming. While the caller was still on the line, the male was running around and screaming.
5:42 a.m. – A caller from Sanctuary Road reported she woke up to find a female sleeping in her guest room. Neither the caller nor their renter had ever seen the female and they did not attempt to wake her.
6:07 a.m. – A caller from Highway 174 reported a very drunk driver in a pickup occupied by two males.
1:54 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported a stolen wallet. The store had video. The footage was viewed and the subject with the wallet was determined. The subject tried to turn in the wallet to Grass Valley Police but was directed to the sheriff’s office.
3:28 p.m. – A caller from La Barr Meadows reported two large geese with goslings in her yard. The caller wanted to save the geese since her cat was there.
5:30 p.m. – A caller from Rattlesnake Road reported someone dumped a vehicle on his property and jumped into another vehicle and took off.
9:53 p.m. – A caller from Goldbug Road reported ongoing issues at a neighbor’s house. There were two men yelling at each other to stop doing meth. The caller was concerned because it is difficult to sleep with her windows open during the summer months and didn’t want her children exposed.
Sunday
Grass Valley Police Department
12:36 a.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported her “dude” stole her vehicle when they were in a scabble. The caller was then afraid that the subject was lighting her animals on fire back at her residence. The caller told dispatch to “-- — off” when they tried to verify details.
4:03 a.m. — A caller from Glenbrook Drive reported a loud party. Five people were outside and the occupants of the residence were outside. The caller had asked them several times to shut the party down but they were refusing.
7:09 a.m. – A caller from Packard Drive reported a vehicle parked in front of the residence and had been camping there for a few days. The caller stated he advised the subject that he cannot camp there and sleep in the vehicle but the subjected ignored him. The caller felt uncomfortable about the subject camping near his residence.
9:47 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient behind the business with a stick who was previously inside the business swinging the stick and threatening employees. The subject was eventually arrested.
11:27 a.m. – A caller from Whiting Street reported that two male subjects who were in her yard were not leaving. The caller asked them to leave a few hours prior and they were not listening. Both subjects were out front with a bunch of belongings.
12:31 p.m. – A caller from Minnie Street reported two male subjects who were drinking and seemed to be very intoxicated. The caller saw them get into a vehicle to grab more beer. The caller left as the two makes were creating a scene and making others feel unsafe.
2:18 p.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported two ducks that were being chased by kinds. The caller was worried they would run into the roadway and get hit by a vehicle.
3:09 p.m. – A caller from Richardson Street reported their vehicle had two slashed tires.
7:48 p.m. – A caller from Juan Way reported a vehicle parked the wrong way on a narrow one-way street that will likely cause a traffic collision. The caller stated it had been parked for three days and she called before but nothing was done.
9:06 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a subject in a heated altercation, swinging a bag around.
—Jennifer Nobles
Nevada City Police Department
10:12 a.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported a transient behind the store with a stick and who was previously inside the store swinging the stick and threatening employees.
5:10 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a group of three transients using drugs at the gravel path near a restaurant.
Nevada County Sheriff Office
7:12 a.m. – A caller from Hirschdale Road reported a camper next to her that was playing loud music until 2:00 a.m. and then started again at 6:30 a.m. The caller stated the subjects also had a dog that is sometimes off leash and is aggressive who kept trying to bite the caller when she walked to her vehicle.
10:00 a.m. – A caller from Rogue House Place reported a cat stuck on the power line and walking back and forth.
12:53 p.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a female who continues to park her vehicle along certain parts of the roadway. The caller thought the subject was involved in drug activity.
3:28 p.m. – A caller from South Ponderosa Way reported a cell tower was broken into and equipment was stolen.
4:37 p.m. — A caller from Combie Road reported a male subject in the parking lot talking to himself and karate chopping the trees.
8:04 p.m. – A caller from Brooks Road reported a neighbor was firing off their gun towards the caller’s residence and hitting the trees above their house.
10:03 p.m. — A caller from Carrie Drive reported a female was yelling at her while she was trying to look for her dogs.