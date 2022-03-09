Nevada County police blotter: Caller told not to fall for scam

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

9:28 a.m. — A caller at Highway 49 and Crestview Drive reported a reckless driver in a black Toyota Prius, tailgating and honking. The caller then stated the person passed them on Highway 49/20 in Grass Valley, and then there was an officer behind the subject.

11:43 a.m. — A CHP transfer call from Torrey Pines Drive and Oro Valley Road reported a woman was upset and throwing objects around outside. Caller said she may be under the influence. Two children were present, and the woman was grabbing children and putting them in the house.

2:13 p.m. — A caller at McCourtney and Gai roads reported a squatter’s seven dogs were running loose and attacking a neighbor’s livestock.

3:08 p.m. — A caller at Swallow and Raven courts reported an ex sent a threatening message. Subject was recently released from prison, and the caller believes he may be using drugs again.





4:14 p.m. — A caller at Oro Valley and Green Valley roads reported a subject threatening to come to caller’s home and confiscate all of the caller’s monetary assets. Caller was advised it was a scam, and not to buy any green dot cards.

7:01 p.m. — Call for service at Dalmatian Drive and Raylene Court, where a school called and was concerned because a juvenile did not want to go home with a parent who had appeared in the past after the parent had been drinking. Juvenile has no access to a phone. A request for a welfare check was to be done on the juvenile that night to make sure everything was OK.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

3:03 a.m. — A caller at Coyote Street reported a transient sleeping in the lobby.

— William Roller