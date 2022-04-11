Nevada County police blotter: Caller threatens to confront burglars if police don’t act

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Friday

8:41 a.m. — A caller at the Litton Trail reported she left her black Honda two-door coupe at the site overnight because she lost her keys. She returned Friday and found it gone.

Sunday

12:51 a.m. — A 911 caller at East Main Street reported someone was trying to break into his house. Caller said a male was on his porch and then ran behind the house and into the bushes five hours ago.

7 p.m. — A caller at Forest Glade Circle reported a man was on the property of a vacant home who said he was there to examine maintenance for the yard. The caller contacted the owner of the property and stated no one was supposed to be there. Subject said he was there to get an estimate for yard work. Caller contacted and said the subject left, but would call back if he returned.





NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

11:29 a.m. — A caller at Easy Street and Siesta Drive requested contact from the Grass Valley Police Department about the theft of $900 from caller’s checking account. Dispatch left a message providing information for online reporting.

1:06 p.m. — A caller at Joshuas Horn and Indian Springs Ranch Road reported that on Wednesday a freight truck parked at the gate for 15 minutes and then backed into a tree, knocking down the caller’s address marker before trying to speed off. The caller confronted the subject, who hit the caller’s hand with a stick.

6:07 p.m. — A 911 caller from Rough and Ready Highway and Kootenai Lane reported a man came at her car with a buck knife while screaming. He was with a woman.

6:43 p.m. — A 911 caller from Tom Ray Drive and Waterfall Lane reported a home was burglarized Friday. A gun, vehicle and safe were taken and the caller thinks he knows who the subjects are and threatened to confront them if law enforcement does not act quickly. Caller was advised to wait for response.

Saturday

10:15 p.m. — A caller at Golden Pines Court and Streeter Road reported a disturbance of loud music with juveniles who had been drinking and smoking drugs. They were threatening her horses.

Sunday

7 a.m. — A 911 caller at Thornberry Way reported that a woman arrested Saturday for coming to her house was outside honking her horn in a blue Honda SUV. Contact made with subject and advised her about trespassing. Subject seemed to have mental health issues.

12:01 p.m. — A 911 caller from Hirschdale Road and Interstate 80 reported he was physically attacked by a subject in the area. Subject told caller he harmed his vehicle. Caller thinks subject has mental health issues.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Saturday

3:58 a.m. — A USPS employee at Coyote Street reported two men dumped trash out of bins and were currently across the street in the alley.

Sunday

5:50 p.m. — A caller at Church and Commercial streets reported three skateboarders took a sign on his property and used it as a ramp. Caller said he tried to speak to the subjects, who became irate and left.

