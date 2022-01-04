Nevada County police blotter: Caller threatened with crossbow

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

2:01 a.m. — A caller on Scotts Flat Dam Road reported investing $1,000 in an online scam. The caller was referred to the FBI.

3:20 a.m. — A caller on Storms Lane, near Highway 174, arrived at a property and started a camp fire. He was asked to leave and became upset.

8:44 a.m. — A caller on You Win Court, near You Bet Road, reported a woman without power or a working phone. Authorities provided food, water and brought her firewood. Her car was moved to the road.

8:55 a.m. — A caller on Lightning Tree Road, near High Rise Drive, reported someone without heat due to chimney damage. Repairmen couldn’t reach the home.





9:35 a.m. — A caller on Bitney Springs Road, near Masters Hill Place, reported someone illegally placing gates up across NID property. The suspect threatened to shoot the caller with a crossbow if they stepped onto the land.

12:20 p.m. — A caller near Red Dog and Jones Ridge roads reported people almost out of gas and “up to no good.” The caller thought they were casing the area.

12:37 p.m. — A caller on Klondike Road, near Highway 89, reported ongoing issues with people camping in a trailer on his property.

1:57 p.m. — A caller at Orcha Springs Road, near Highway 174, reported she was out of gas and power for seven days, and that she couldn’t leave or cook food. She said she needed propane, but the propane company wouldn’t fill the tank.

3:18 p.m. — A caller on Maidu Avenue, near Helling Way, reported a woman creating a disturbance in the lobby. She left the lobby and was yelling at cars, and then returned to the lobby.

4:02 p.m. — A caller on Rough and Ready Highway, near Grubstake Trail, reported a woman who wouldn’t leave after she was asked.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

8:04 a.m. — A caller on Nevada Street, near Nihell Street, reported someone camping on the sidewalk. They asked police to move him along.

9:03 a.m. — A caller on Broad Street reported a transient sleeping in the front walk.

4:49 p.m. — A caller on Coyote Street reported multiple vehicles parked throughout the day with people sleeping in them overnight. The vehicles created issues for customers entering the caller’s store. The caller said one vehicle “looks like Burning Man” on the road.

— Alan Riquelmy