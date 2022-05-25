Nevada County police blotter: Caller threatened while walking to work

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

9:02 a.m. — A caller at Willow Valley Road reported vandalism to a mobility van, which occurred Monday night. The subject is known to the caller.

1:11 p.m. — A caller at North Bloomfield-Graniteville Road and Vee Court reported seeing suspects from a prior burglary on the caller’s property.

2:18 p.m. — A caller at Kingsbury Court and Kingsbury Greens Lane reported ongoing issues with a neighbor she is trying to get a protection order against. That day, the subject yelled at her, called her names and drew a monster on her mailbox.

2:36 p.m. — A 911 call from East Empire and Pine streets reported a man who had been drinking and lives a trailer on the property was causing a disturbance with others who live on the property and had been texting the caller repeatedly.

6:02 p.m. — A caller on Kearney Court reported a subject drove through their easement and threatened her parents a few hours ago. The issue is ongoing.

6:38 p.m. — A 911 caller from Wolf Meadows Drive reported her daughter was breaking computers and their front door. The girl scratched the caller’s husband with her finger.

11:13 p.m. — A caller at McCourtney and Gai roads reported seven subjects filling up a moving truck from a building on his property. Per caller, they are going to be removed from the property this week but are stealing his items. The caller was advised not to confront them.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Tuesday

9:50 a.m. — A 911 caller on Commercial Street lot reported he was chased by a man who stole the caller’s hat. The man was threatening the caller.

10:53 a.m. — A 911 caller from Zion Street reported he was threatened by a man while walking to work. The subject was aggressive to the caller and said to wait until no one was around and it was only them in the area. Per caller, the subject was amped up more than usual.

— William Roller