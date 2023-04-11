GRASS VALLEY DEPARTMENT
4:20 p.m. — A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a transient loitering in front of the location.
6:54 p.m. — A caller from Glenbrook Drive said someone was going through garbage and spreading it all around.
8:03 p.m. — A caller from East Main Street reported his green Subaru Outback was stolen, and he didn't know his license plate number.
10:45 p.m. A caller from Freeman Lane reports a male subject refusing to leave the area.
11 a.m. — A caller from Dorsey Drive reported that her ex-boyfriend hit her in the face with a work boot and wanted to press charges.
1:13 p.m. — A caller from Freeman Lane reported a dog was in the car for 20 minutes with windows cracked, and the dog was panting heavily.
2:02 p.m. — A caller from North Church Street reported she could not reach her daughter and did not want to waste gas to go over there to check on her. The caller was concerned something had happened to her daughter.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
1:46 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported a male was crawling on the ground in front of the location.
7:14 p.m. — A caller from Ridge Road reported their neighbor kept pounding on the ceiling but would not answer the door. The caller was concerned something was wrong.
8:14 p.m. — A caller from South Pine Street requested assistance moving a guest with an aggressive service dog; the person refused to move rooms.
7:37 a.m. — A caller from Coyote Street reported advising he didn't want the person moved along but wanted to report a man sleeping inside the Post Office.
10:08 p.m. — A caller from Broad Street reported an elderly upset female just came into the business saying she was just beaten up and needed medical attention.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF DEPARTMENT
3:24 p.m. — A caller from Big Oak Drive requested a pickup of a found dog.
4:14 p.m. — A caller from East Empire Street reported suspicious activity at her second residence, stating that people have been going into the residence and no one is supposed to be there.
5:28 p.m. — A caller from East Bennett Road/LA Rock Avenue reported suspicious circumstances in the area, stating he witnessed a verbal argument. The male tried to grab the female from behind. As soon as the male saw the caller, he stopped.
9:55 p.m. — A caller from Hoppy Hollow Road reported she thought someone was in her house and heard clicking noises from the basement.
12:58 a.m. — A caller Independence Trail reported a semi-unresponsive male lying in the roadway.
2:32 p.m. — A caller from Hoppy Hollow Road reported she thought a dead body was in her basement. The caller was not allowed downstairs because it was another tenant's room.
7:57 p.m. — A caller from Meadow View Way reported people were in his house, lights were on, and he saw people inside, and he was not expecting anybody. The caller stated someone was in the bathroom; the caller was outside of his house.