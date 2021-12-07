Nevada County police blotter: Caller tells dispatch to tell police to do their job

GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Monday

8:18 a.m. — A caller near East Main Street reported three vehicles in the parking lot with subjects sleeping in them. The reporting party said the subjects did not leave when asked.

10:04 a.m. — A caller near East Main Street reported a disoriented female entering and exiting the same business unable to pay for the items she picked up.

10:16 a.m. — A caller near Colfax Avenue reported 20 syringes placed under his vehicle this morning.

1:05 p.m. — A caller on West Main Street reported someone outside the hotel barely able to stand.





3:55 p.m. — A caller on Church Street who called to threaten a subject’s dogs called back to yell at dispatch to tell police to do their job.

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Monday

3:29 a.m. — A caller near Combie Road, between Wolf Road and Woodridge Drive, reported a disgruntled customer under the influence of a substance became upset and spit on the door when he was not let inside. The reporting party said the last time the subject was there he slashed all their tires.

7:38 a.m. — A caller near Squirrel Creek Road and Basin Street reported a black cow in the roadway.

8:47 a.m. — A caller near Pasquale Road, between Mountain View Drive and Pacific Circle, reported a subject trespassing, coughing and breathing in her face.

8:55 a.m. — A caller near Chicago Park reported they received a call about their missing trailer.

8:57 a.m. — A caller on Ridge Road, between Pear Orchard Way and Ridge Estates Road, requested a welfare check on her friend who has been bedridden for weeks.

9:38 a.m. — A caller near Stone Arch Drive, between Grind Rock and Forest Springs drives, requested that their hospitalized neighbor’s three cats be trapped and cared for.

10:48 a.m. — A caller near the dead end of Kimberly Court reported credit card fraud totaling $29,000. The reporting party declined to press criminal charges.

12:35 p.m. — A caller near New York Canyon Road, between Madrone Springs Road and Bugler Way, reported that someone she expected to arrive at her house around 10 a.m. did not show up to help look at her car. The reporting party requested authorities check in on the subject in case he fell.

2:39 p.m. — A caller near Sunshine Charlie Drive and Sunshine Valley Road reported she voluntarily purchased $5,000 in BitCoin and sent the cryptocurrency to a scammer over the internet.

2:44 p.m. — A caller near McCourtney Road reported someone entering their shed and taking items. Today, the reporting party discovered a stack of mail belonging to addresses in the neighborhood.

3:22 p.m. — A male caller at an unknown location reported a vehicle parked inside a loading zone outside of a tattoo shop for the past month with dogs barking in it. The reporting party advised he is “about ready to slice their tires or kill their dogs if they don’t move their truck.”

3:27 p.m. — A caller near Squirrel Creek Road and Basin Street requested the neighbor’s cow be moved along.

4:07 p.m. — A caller near Highway 174, Irish Acres Circle and Brunswick Drive reported a white male in coveralls donning a dog collar was getting in verbal altercations with customers.

5:53 p.m. — A caller near Highway 49 reported a disabled vehicle described as a white sports car in the slow lane obstructing the lane and shoulder on a blind curve 300 yards before Lime Kiln Road.

8:52 p.m. — A caller near Dog Bar and La Barr Meadows roads reported an injured deer in the roadway.

9:49 p.m. — A caller near Red Dog, Oak Ridge and Jones Ridge roads reported they returned from vacation and found their dog stolen. The reporting party described the animal as a four to six month old German shepherd/golden retriever mix named Josie.

— Rebecca O’Neil