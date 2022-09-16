Nevada County police blotter: Caller tells 911, ‘There’s going to be a fight,’ hangs up
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
12:29 p.m. – A caller from Butler Street requested assistance referencing marijuana in the city limits.
4:37 p.m. – A caller from Freeman Lane reported a transient male pretending to throw objects at passing vehicles and making “shooting” signs. The subject had a makeshift cart with him.
8:15 p.m. – A caller from Highway 20/49 reported a vehicle dragging chains and creating sparks.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Thursday
9:50 a.m. – A caller from Banner Lava Cap Road reported someone walking in the roadway, stopping passing traffic.
11:58 – A caller from Boulder Street called 911 and stated “there’s going to be a fight” and then hung up.
5:37 p.m. – A caller from Highway 49 at La Barr Meadows Road reported almost being hit while driving. The offending vehicle almost hit the caller, then kept swerving, unable to maintain lanes.
6:43 p.m. – A caller from Combie Road reported they were trying to buy alcohol and the clerk scanned their drivers license and said it had expired. Then the clerk FaceTimed someone and scanned the license again, as well as the caller’s face. The caller left the business and went to their vehicle and the clerk was recording the vehicle.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Thursday
5:56 p.m. – A caller from Gold Flat Road reported they were the last person at the business and closing down. Two transients were sitting in the parking lot, which made the caller uncomfortable.
8:17 p.m. – A caller from Walrath Avenue reported a neighbor shooting a firearm in his backyard.
— Jennifer Nobles
