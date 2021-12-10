Nevada County police blotter: Caller takes transient home, who then refuses to leave

NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

9:19 a.m. — A caller near Pleasant Valley and Birchville roads reported several cows loose in the area, one in the roadway and about a dozen off the shoulder.

10:01 a.m. — A caller near Rough and Ready Highway, between East and West drives, reported fraudulent charges totaling $320 in her checking account. The reporting party was advised that the District Attorney’s Office would handle her claim.

10:04 a.m. — A caller near Old Pond Lane and Lime Kiln Road reported the back of a mailbox cluster was opened over an old pond.

11:02 a.m. — California Highway Patrol transferred a caller near Rough and Ready Highway and Highway 20, who reported he picked up a transient the day before and took her home. Today, he tried to drop her off at a gas station and she refused to get out of his car.

1:09 p.m. — A caller near Pine Hill and Bartlett drives reported a female just pulled up in a vehicle stating that she “couldn’t live like this anymore” and that “people were following her.”





1:17 p.m. — A caller near the dead end of Silver Leaf Drive reported a body that was found burned in a vehicle near her address.

1:38 p.m. — A caller near Highway 20 reported someone potentially trespassing on her property the previous night based on discovered marijuana cigarettes.

5:08 p.m. — A caller near Mount Olive Road, between Citadel Way and Clydesdale Road, requested a welfare check on an employee who has been depressed since the fire. The reporting party said the subject showed up to work disoriented.

6:08 p.m. — A caller near Shannon Way, between Nob Hill and Deer Park drives, reported their neighbor is under the influence all the time and getting in fights with their landlord.

8:30 p.m. — A caller near Pauls Place and Greenhorn Road reported hearing a “cannon” going off in the area.

10:52 p.m. — A caller near Wolf Road reported a subject stole a box of vapes.

NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Thursday

10:28 a.m. — A caller at Railroad Avenue, between Sacramento Street and Woods Court, reported a woman in a gray sweater screaming at a bus stop for the last two hours.

7:53 p.m. — A caller on Zion Street reported her friend was under the influence and requested officers remove him from her house.

— Rebecca O’Neil