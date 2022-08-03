Nevada County police blotter: Caller suspicious of people wearing Giants jerseys
GRASS VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Tuesday
2 p.m. — A caller from Sutton Way reported a client refusing to leave and passed out in the massage chair after getting a pedicure.
9:42 p.m. — A caller from Mill Street reported people sitting behind the business for three hours. The caller was suspicious that both subjects were wearing Giants jerseys.
11:12 p.m. — A caller from Colfax Avenue reported a subject “doing something” to the parking spaces, possibly just repainting the lines.
NEVADA COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
9:19 a.m. — A caller from Pasquale Road reported a neighbor causing a large amount of of dust with his four-wheeler.
1:17 p.m. — A caller from Polaris Drive filed a complaint about the noise coming from a neighbor’s cows.
5:39 p.m. — A caller from Rollins Lake reported a jet ski accident. One subject was unconscious, while the other party was still in the water but doing better. The caller was an off-duty fire fighter.
NEVADA CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
12:21 p.m. — A caller from Broad and Union streets reported an angry woman who threw a cigarette in the dry brush.
10:09 p.m. — A caller from Reward Street reported a large party with underage drinking. The caller added that they had seen people post about the party on social media.
— Jennifer Nobles
