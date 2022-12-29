Grass Valley Police Department
8:11 a.m. – A caller from Brunswick Road reported a male in dark clothing walking in the middle of the roadway and yelling at passing vehicles.
11:51 a.m. – A caller from East Main Street reported a female was there and was flipping out and refusing to leave.
3:32 p.m. – A caller from Tinloy Street reported a subject damaging the bus stop and the fence.
4:06 p.m. – A caller from Segsworth Way reported a skunk on the property that appeared to have an injured leg.
5:02 p.m. – A caller from Nevada City Highway reported a male transient in front of the location, yelling and causing a lot of commotion.
7:53 p.m. – A caller from Sutton Way reported five or six subjects using drugs. One subject had an axe with him but was not being threatening.
Nevada City Police Department
8:57 a.m. – A caller from Maidu Avenue reported a male subject on the highway standing next to a flatbed trailer taking photos of cars leaving the Rood Center.
4:00 p.m. – A caller from East Broad Street reported a sick fox staggering around.
8:28 p.m. – A caller from Jordan Street reported a busted water line with a large amount of water flooding the area. An additional caller reported the water was causing a problem for homes in the area.
Nevada County Sheriff’s Office
7:38 a.m. – A caller from Idaho-Maryland Road requested contact from sheriffs regarding subjects camping behind the business. He had been told by Grass Valley Police that it was county property. The caller was very angry about people being allowed to camp out in the county and hung up prior to providing his phone number.
7:46 a.m. – A caller from Kevin Lane reported a female who was slumped over the wheel. While on the call, the female woke up and started talking to the caller, stating she was just tired.
8:32 p.m. – A caller from a business on Highway 174 reported a burglary that had taken place over night. A back window was broken and staff was taking pictures and an inventory of what might have been taken.
9:14 a.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Kingvale said he was stuck on the highway since the previous day and was freezing. He was in a pick-up truck with a hauling trailer but the truck’s battery was dead.
10:57 a.m. – A caller from Highway 80 at Soda Springs wanted to know if she was supposed to take her snow chains off her car based on her location.
1:05 p.m. – A caller from Whitefish Court reported a deer stuck in a hammock in the backyard of the residence.
1:48 p.m. – A caller from Greenhorn Access Road reported the neighbor’s pigs were out.
2:01 p.m. – A caller from Pioneer Way reported the theft of a travel trailer.
2:20 p.m.- A caller from Manzanita Drive reported a male and female were sitting in a vehicle that was abandoned in front of a vacant house. The house’s front door was ajar but hadn’t been earlier. The subjects left the vehicle and walked up a long driveway to another vacant house across the street.
2:42 p.m. – A caller from Alta Sierra Drive reported finding a Molotov cocktail under his RV that he had already picked up. The caller was advised to set it down and leave it alone.
3:25 p.m. – A caller from Pioneer Way reported theft of a travel trailer and tools some time in the past four weeks.
3:41 p.m. – A caller from China Court reported at large dog. The caller said they cannot go outside without the dog being aggressive. It was described as a large white poodle type dog with straight hair.
5:02 p.m. – A caller from Bald Hill Road requested assistance regarding threats received over the phone. Threats were also received over a CB radio.
5:50 p.m. – A caller from Gleko Road reported a subject taking apart her fence.
6:06 p.m. – A caller from the Round Room reported he was standing by a vehicle outside of the Round Room and his two friends got out and got into a truck but weren’t answering their phones. The caller was afraid to go check on them. While on the line, his friends started knocking on the car to scare him.
7:35 p.m. – A caller from Allison Ranch Road reported a subject refusing to leave and sitting in a vehicle.
— Jennifer Nobles